Laughter League Presents PETITE PALACE & International Children's Festival

Back by popular demand, Laughter League, a non-profit organization, will present The Petite Palace at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX. 75218, October 17-November 3, 2019.

The Petite Palace is an intimate, eclectic tent show that will take audiences on an unparalleled journey, which combines the dazzling, daring aura of Cirque du Soleil with the madcap mirth of Saturday Night Live. Forget your binoculars and bring your safety goggles! Your experience will put you in the middle of a raucous, amazing and hilarious sensory tour de force. Set on the grounds of the picturesque Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake, The Petite Palace provides an up-close personal experience for 150 circus-goers that is fun for the entire family.

Patrons will sit front and center for a mesmerizing performance and be immersed in laughter. It's part circus, part variety show, part cabaret. It's all fun and will create memories that last a lifetime. Written by Dick Monday and produced by Matthew Morgan, The Petite Palace explores the kooky world of a royal family reunion where everyone has chosen a different path of life. The characters will take the audience on a journey of wacky rituals and fractured fairy tales. Seeing the amazing circus virtuosity emerge from such engaging and comedic characters creates an atmosphere of pure joy and excitement.

The all-star ensemble cast will feature Dick Monday, Tiffany Riley, Dario Vasquez, Kelli Ramazini, Julio Ramazini, Mike Williams, Lily Monday, Mark Gindick, Robert Lok and Levgeniia Pokrovska Lok, and Emma D'Lemma, with special guest appearances by Asaf Mor, Kerlly Vazquez, Megan and Morgan McKenyon.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under and students and can be purchased at www.LaughterLeague.org/Petite-Palace.

Laughter League will host a special Sensory-Friendly performance on October 26 at 1:30 p.m. The 4 p.m. performance on October 26 will be hosted by Camp John Marc and a portion of the proceeds will go to the camp. There will be a special performance by the 2019 camp attendees.

Laughter League will also host the inaugural Dallas International Children's Festival at the Bath House Cultural Center on October 19, 2019, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to The Petite Palace Matinee. The Festival will be an exciting day of interactive activities and workshops as well as entertainment the whole family will enjoy. Celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Dallas, youth performers will dance, sing, drum and amaze with their colorful costumes and energetic smiles.

From Afro Brazilian Martial Arts to the storytelling dance of India to the syncopated rhythm of tap dancing phenoms, these young artists will fill your heart with joy. Circus stars from The Petite Palace will perform and give festival-goers tips on how to juggle, spin plates and hang from a trapeze. If you think you've got what it takes to be a Ninja Warrior, then this is your chance to give it a try on our authentic Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course! And here to help you, The Island Ninja - Grant McCartney!

The festival will be covered with fun family opportunities. Encounter stilt walkers, musicians, magicians, jugglers and more throughout the festival. The air will be filled with music and laughter as well as the mouth-watering smell of popcorn. All the fun, entertainment, education, arts and crafts will be focused on our greatest love, the children. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information please visit DallasInternationalChildrensFestival.com.





