Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Austin Dean Ashford - SOLO FEST - Lubbock Community Theatre 24%

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions 13%

Anna Hogan - GODS AND KINGS - Storefront Productions 11%

The Texas Tenors - DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS - The Palace Arts Center 11%

Jeremy 'Dontray' Davis - LONESOME BLUES - Circle Theatre 10%

Jess Jennings - BLACK HISTORY MONTH CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 8%

Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 7%

La Ti Do - DIVINE FEMME - La Ti Do DFW 6%

L Bryce Welborn - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 5%

Rose Ivie - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater 15%

Camille Russo - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Abby Wolff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

Savannah Richeda - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Rachel Ure/Edward Fundburke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Hayden Beaty - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Leslie Navarro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kianna Dugan - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Lily Hogge/Makayla Burris - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Ann Nieman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Stephen Newton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 3%

Camille Russo - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Jennifer Leyva - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Joel Ferrell - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Kelly McCain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Whitney Morris - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Matt John West - PIPPIN - North Texas Performing Arts: Repertory 2%

Victoria Bratcher - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Kelsey Milbourn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Hayden Beaty - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Christina Kudlicki - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Whitney Morris - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Austin Eyer - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Leah Flores - EVITA - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

Lauren Reynolds - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Cassandra Trautman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 7%

Jillian Johnstone - RENT - Wallace Theter 7%

Faith Hilsinger - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Nita Cadenhead - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 4%

Jenny Bishop - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Lisa Rodenbaugh - EVITA - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - NTPA Repertory Theatre 3%

Spencer Bovaird & Emma Brett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Dayna Dutton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 3%

Erika Durham - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Debra Carter, michelle Levall and Amanda Durbin - SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Ari Fulton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Sarah Mosher - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Aaron Patrick DeClerk - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Erika Durham - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Megan A. Liles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Tina Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Tina Barrus - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Michael Serrechia - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 1%

Samantha Calatozzo Cobb - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 1%

Dayna Dutton - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Logan Broker-Faught - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Colton Lively - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 34%

WTDR TALE OF CYNDI - Lubbock Community Theatre 32%

THE MUSIC MAN - Garland Summer Musicals 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 8%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Avant Dance 7%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 15%

Jill Johnstone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Heather May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Tron Sutton - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Renee Norris - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Reid Horton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 4%

Kevin Velasquez - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Leslie Navarro & Spencer Bovaird - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Shyama Nithiananda - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 3%

Wambui Richardson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Jubilee 3%

Natalie Burkhart - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mike Mazur - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Tron Sutton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Gabriel Barre - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Kayla Rushing - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Major Attaway - FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

Christie Vela - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Bruce Coleman - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Mainstage ILC 2%

Garret Storms - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Lizz Bashore - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Brian Stevenson - AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 1%

Carol M. Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

Alli Franken - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 14%

Heather May - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 11%

Trevin McLaughlin - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Michael Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 5%

Illana Stein - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

Jamie Gomez - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Meg Slater - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Chris Berthelot - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Steven Morris - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 3%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

D. Wambui Richardson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Michael McMillan - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Michael Childs - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Danielle Georgiou - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 2%

Marla Maresca - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Akin Babatunde - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Evan Michael Woods - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Tabitha Ibarra - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Jenna Burnett - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

Debra Carter - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 1%

Terry Martin - THE SEAGULL - The Classics Theatre Project 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 11%

RENT - Wallace Theater 8%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Three Dallas 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

GYPSY - Theater Arlington 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Artisan Center Theater 1%

DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Zac Goin - RENT - Wallace Theater 10%

Alex Voland - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Zac Goin - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 5%

Josh Hervey - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Max Fetter & Jude Scott - PARADE - North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits 4%

Patrick Thompson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Aaron Johansen - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

Stephen Jakubik - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Holli Price - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Cory Dolter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Holli Price - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Wes Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Josh Hensley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Branson White - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Luke Atkinson - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Branson White - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Whitney Shearon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co Granbury, TX 1%

Courtney Amaro - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Aaron Johansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Cameron Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Kenneth Hall - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

Hank Baldree - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 16%

Josh Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 15%

Vonda K Bowling - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 8%

Christina Major-Davis - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Jordan Sanders - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Vonda K Bowling - GYPSY - Theatre Arlington 3%

Ashley Grether - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jared Duncan - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Billy Veer - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 3%

Larry Yurman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Kieohna Allen - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Christina Major Davis - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Gary Adler - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 2%

Billy Veer - EVITA - NTPA Repertory 2%

Noel Clark - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Jason Solis - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cole Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Kristal Seid - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cody Dry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Mark Mullino - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 1%

Titus Kautz - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Scott Ekert - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Cody Dry - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 1%

Kristin Spires - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 2%

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Stage West/Uptown Players 1%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

ALL ABOUT CHRISTMAS EVE - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

LAREDO - Wallace Theatet 12%

DEATH THE MUSICAL III: ESCAPE ROOM - Pocket Sandwich Theatre 9%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 9%

BLACK BOOK - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 7%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 6%

JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD - The Joyful Noise Christian Theater 6%

THE CHILDREN OF THE QUEEN'S WRIT - Texas Women's University 5%

ISLAND TRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

DR. MONTAGUE'S CARNIVAL OF THE BIZARRE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 4%

BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 4%

MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 3%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Robert Escamillia - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 9%

Zach Judah - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Dylan Avant - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Camryn Spurlyn - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Daniel Dunning - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

Benton Cockerell - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Presley Duyck - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Noah Aguilar - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Cheyenne Grace - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Hannah Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company Perf Arts Studio 2%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE - THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Riley Hilsinger - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Lauren Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Bill Combs - OLIVER - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Mark Haley - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Nick McGeoy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Jack Swearingen - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

Alison Whitehurst - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jordan Tomenga - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Beckett Sands - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 1%

Austin Hines - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 1%

Audrey Randall - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Co 1%

Georgia Cheney - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Cara Serber - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dalton Plant - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 8%

Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre 6%

Daniel Ballard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Kelton Wehrman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Lizzy Hook - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Micah Gonzales - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

David Cox - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Nazworth - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

David coffee - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Shea McMillan - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

T.A. Taylor - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

C David Morrow - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Justin T. Jones - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE ~ RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Megan A. Liles - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Sydney Hewitt - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Natalie King - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Tom Pinney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Kathy Lemons - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Lauren LeBlanc - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

Katie Macune - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Garland Civic Theatre 2%

Davayun Chase - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Charli Henn - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Tim Bass - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Brayden Raqueño - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 1%

Brian Gonzales - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 13%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Plaza Theatre Company 5%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 3%

TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

ELEPHANT MAN - Theatre Three 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Baker - SHE KILLS MONSTER - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

Daniel Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 10%

Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 10%

Hayden Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Jo Alamares - GREASE THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory Theatre 5%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 4%

Jeffrey Schmidt - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Bob Lavalee - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 4%

Clare DeVries - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

Matt Betz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Matt Betz - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Track Curtis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Jay Lewis - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Bob Lavallee - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Eric Luckie - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

August Edwards - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Cory Garrett - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Bryan Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Amy Jackson and Emily-Ann Moriarty-Phillips - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Runway Theatre 1%

Kae Styron - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 15%

Cameron Martin - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

Jordan Wood - RENT - Wallace Theater 9%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Kenzie Uptergrove - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 7%

Thomas Bartke - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Brian McDonald - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 6%

Jorge Guerra - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

Jason Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

G. Aaron Siler - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Burkhart - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Ryan Brazil - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Mark Howard - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Becca and Jason Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Adi Hedge - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Noah Heller - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

G. Aaron Siler - BIG FISH - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Amy Jackson - TO DIE FOR - Runway Theatre 1%

Jared Cobb - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 1%

Brian Crowell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 1%

Terry Martin - THE SEAGULL - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Danny Anchondo, Jr - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 1%

Joshua Nguyen - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Second Thought Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 7%

Jet Terry - RENT - Wallace Theater 5%

Annie Burge - RENT - Wallace Theater 4%

Amrynn Wood - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Alice Bryant - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Courtney Smith - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Biggs - RENT - Wallace Theater 2%

Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Ian Klotzman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Noah Aguilar - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Eric Hilsinger - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Rebecca Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Christian R. Black - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jayden Banks - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Bonnie Grugle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Molly Minyard - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Micah Perkins - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Lexi Rene - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Natasha Braun - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 1%

MattJohn West - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Kira Trees - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 1%

Travis Burge - RENT - Wallace Theter 1%

Cheyenne Grace - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Helen Jennings - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 5%

Micah Perkins - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Dylan Avant - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Camden Duyck - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

Alejandro Hernandez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 3%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Andrew Nicolas - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 3%

Rachel Freeman - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Stacey Calvert - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 3%

Zak Reynolds - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Sydney Aviles - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

Eddy Herring - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Alyssa Costa - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Wendi Evetts - TIGERS BE STILL - Mainstage ILC 2%

Ayanna Arnold - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Beth Brown - NO ROOM PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Mark Winter - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Mary Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Aaron Kozak - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Michael Page - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Hope Sisemore - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Davayun Chase - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Blake McNamara - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 42%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Artisan Center Theater 21%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Dallas Children's Theatre 12%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Company 8%

LES MISERABLES - Plaza Academy 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 6%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Weatherford College Summer Stage 3%

A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 2%

