Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Will Host 'Chopin and Liszt' in December

The performance is on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel continues the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Chopin and Liszt in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:30 pm. In Chopin and Liszt, Siegel explores the sumptuous melodies and exhilarating virtuosity of two Romantic-era superstars. Both Chopin and Liszt created impressive catalogues of melodious and heroic works and achieved a level of popularity not experienced by the virtuosos who preceded them. A masterful performer and communicator, Siegel plays vibrant Polonaises and charming Waltzes by Chopin as well as a dreamy Consolation and the dazzling Hungarian Rhapsody by Liszt, while sharing insightful stories about the lives and times of these 19th century legends.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. A Keyboard Conversation is a concert with each work on the program performed in its entirety. Mr. Siegel speaks briefly and informally to the audience before performing each composition, illustrating with a few pertinent musical examples from the keyboard.

Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online at Click Here or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday – Saturday and one hour before performances. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Keyboard Conversations




