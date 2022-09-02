Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, George Dvorsky and Curtis Wiley to Star in MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

Casa Mañana will kick off its 22-23 Broadway Season, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, September 10-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Celebrate the mystic of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made him famous with the award-winning My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. One of the most popular musical reviews in musical theatre history with over 500 productions and multiple national tours, My Way has played to sold-out houses in all 50 states. Audiences and critics alike have hailed its powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style, and easy-going comedy. This show is suitable for most audiences.

My Way stars Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, George Dvorsky and Curtis Wiley. Rachel Rice and Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris are understudies. Barry Ivan is director and choreographer and Garrett Taylor is music director. Additional creative members include Mike Sabourin as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Jackie Burns

is Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked and is the face of the brand. She replaced Idina Menzel in the National Tour of If/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Her other credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair (OBC) and Rock of Ages (original off-Broadway company). Selected regional theatre credits include: Pittsburgh CLO, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, Casa Mañana and George Street Playhouse. Film/TV: "Set it Up," "The Magnificent Meyersons," "Ghost," "Great wall of Warren." Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony Award-winning composer, Frank Wildhorn. She most recently completed a successful run as the lead character in the new musical A Walk on the Moon.

Teal Wicks

is best known for her starring roles on Broadway in The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde and Wicked. She created lead roles in world premiere productions of The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River Theater), The Blue Flower (Second Stage Theater/A.R.T.), Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story (Signature Theater), Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). Teal's appeared on TV in EVIL, NCIS: New Orleans, Chicago Justice, Elementary and The Good Wife. She can be heard on several original cast recordings and has performed with orchestras worldwide.

George Dvorsky

Dvorsky's Broadway credits include the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Passion, Marilyn: An American Fable and The Best Little Whorehouse... National Tour: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, Closer Than Ever, Pete N Keely, Dames at Sea and And the World Goes Round. George starred in the NYC premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as Prince Charming at Lincoln Center. On PBS he was featured in the Emmy Award-winning Passion: Live at Lincoln Center starring Patti LuPone and starred with Bea Arthur and the Boston Pops in Bernstein's Broadway. His solo CDs are available on the JAY Records label. Feature Films: BROS, Sept 30th release.

Curtis Wiley

was most recently seen at Arena Stage in the world premiere of American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words under the direction of Charles Randolph-Wright, where he was creatively reunited with Grammy Award winning composer Marcus Hummon, TUT (New York Musical Festival). Curtis made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Company of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Other NYC credits: The Total Bent (Public Theater). Rothschild & Sons (York Theatre Co.); Straight Faced Lies (Fringe NYC); Pageant: The Musical (Off B'way Revival); The Great Society (York Shakespeare Co.); King Lear (Exit, Pursued by a Bear). Other musical credits: Diner: The Musical; Jersey Boys; The Lion King. Curtis is an alum of Sundance Theatre Institute, Wig Out (Tarell Alvin McCraney).

Barry Ivan

is an award-winning producer-director-choreographer whose international and national credits range from The German State Opera to Yale. Among his noteworthy director-choreography credits: A Little Night Music co-starring Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Donna McKechnie, Anything Goes starring Tony nominated Carolee Carmello, Harvey starring Oscar nominated June Squibb and Sunset Boulevard starring Tony nominated Liz Callaway. Mr. Ivan's productions of The Full Monty and Hairspray received IRNE awards for Best Musical, and he is the recipient of Best Director IRNE nominations for Les Misérables and Nine.

Garrett Taylor

is a multifaceted performer, pianist, conductor, teacher, and orchestrator. Garrett has worked at numerous Broadway shows, national tours, regional theaters, the Kennedy Center, and across Europe. For over 15 years he has been on the music team of Wicked on Broadway. When residing in New York City, he operates a busy voice studio with many Broadway performers and promising singers. Within the past 17 years he has been a lucky staff member of NYU, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount, Queens College, and AMDA.

Ticket prices start at $49 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Sunday, September 11 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

About Casa Mañana



Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.