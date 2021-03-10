Immersive Event SOMETHING GRIM(M) Coming This Month To Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents Something Grim(m) starting March 18. The immersive theatrical experience was first scheduled to begin in February, but was pushed back due to weather.

This creative journey inspired by Grimm's fairy tales takes place around the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. A child is born, brought into the world by strange magic. The child has the ability to make anything they wish come true. Things take an unexpected turn when the child wishes for a friend, and they must choose between their own desires and that of their friend's. Can they put their desires aside for the greater good? Could you?

"We're living in a time of much reckoning. In new and extreme ways, we are being confronted with the dangerous effects of not accepting responsibility for one another. And, almost as if in defiance of this thought, our own wants and needs continue to intensify," said Tiffany Nichole Greene, Director of Something Grim(m), Dallas Theater Center. "This theatrical journey explores that. What do we actually owe one another?"

"We asked Tiffany to create a performance piece that would not require live actors onsite and that would keep the audience outside the theater and socially distanced from each other," said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. "She leaned into this challenge and suggested creating an installation piece, inspired by Grimm fairy tales, in which the audience will walk around the outside of the theater encountering brief video projections, sound effects and visual images. It's a unique way to tell a story, and we're excited to share the results of this experiment with our audiences."

Something Grim(m) is an original production created by Director Tiffany Nichole Greene (Resident Director, Hamilton) and devised with members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company. While the audience walks the grounds of the Wyly Theater they encounter comic strips, pop-up story books, lighting effects, as well as pre-recorded video and audio elements.

Dallas Theater Center will follow the Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations. All audience members are required to wear masks and the outdoor production provides ample room for social distancing. The production is the first time Dallas Theater Center has hosted a live audience since going into quarantine.

"We are so thrilled that Tiffany has returned to her Dallas Theater Center home to create this wonderful and unique piece of storytelling. Her use of classic Grimm fairy tales as inspiration has resulted in a timeless tale that speaks volumes to present day issues and concerns for our diverse Dallas audience. The Brierley Resident Acting Company members shine. And, our production department heads have collaborated with Tiffany to design and provide our audiences with beautiful set pieces and audio/visual segments that I know will enthrall everyone who takes this journey," said Sarahbeth Grossman, Artistic Producer, Dallas Theater Center.

Tickets are on sale now for $35. The show runs until April 4. Showtimes start at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance as the box office will not be open during the run of the show. Guests will not have access to the lobby which includes bathrooms and access to the inside of the Wyly Theatre. To learn more about Something Grim(m) or to buy tickets visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/something-grimm.