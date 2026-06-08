INTO THE WOODS To Be Presented At Hill Country Community Theatre

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Hill Country Community Theatre (HCCT) invites audiences to journey deep into the woods this summer with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical, Into the Woods, running weekends June 12th – 28th, 2026.

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and on Sundays at 2:00 PM, at Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores.

Blending classic fairy tales with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, Into the Woods follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, Rapunzel, and a Baker and his Wife as their wishes intertwine in unexpected ways. As familiar storybook characters venture into the woods seeking happily-ever-afters, they soon discover that wishes often come with unforeseen consequences.

HCCT's production of Into the Woods has been generously underwritten by Cathy Rose.

Audiences are invited to celebrate opening night on Friday, June 12th, with HCCT's traditional Opening Night Gala. Complimentary food and drinks will be served beginning at 6:30 PM, with the curtain rising at 7:30 PM.

CAST

Narrator/Mysterious Man: Seth Smith

Cinderella: Kaitlyn Moore

Jack: Raney Watson

Jack's Mother: Kathryn McWilliams

The Baker: Jordan Jones

The Baker's Wife: Christine Jones

Cinderella's Stepmother: Cathy Rose

Cinderella's Father: Christopher Cannata

Florinda: Grace Carpenter

Lucinda: Emele Barry

Little Red Riding Hood: Marina AlMahayri

The Witch: Zoe Karahouni Peterson

Rapunzel: Avery Hoad

Rapunzel's Prince: Elliott Rossbach

The Steward: James Lawrence

Granny: Jennifer Hallam

The production team includes guest director Milton Zoth, music director Sarah Spillman, choreographer Heidi Melton, and costume designers Heidi Melton and Shawn Kjos.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944.

ABOUT HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a nonprofit organization that brings high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy live theatre.

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