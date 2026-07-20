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THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Closes Hill Country Community Theatre Season 40

Charles Ludlam's fast-paced Gothic comedy will run August 14-23, starring Tim Dey and Cody Petty in multiple roles.

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THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Closes Hill Country Community Theatre Season 40

Hill Country Community Theatre will close its 40th season with Charles Ludlam's outrageously funny Gothic spoof, The Mystery of Irma Vep, running weekends August 14th–23rd.

Under the direction of Cathy Rose, the production stars Tim Dey and Cody Petty, who portray an entire cast of eccentric characters through a dizzying series of rapid costume changes.

Set at the mysterious Mandacrest estate, The Mystery of Irma Vep gleefully spoofs classic Gothic melodramas, horror films, Victorian mysteries, and adventure stories. Over the course of the evening, the two actors transform into a wild assortment of characters, including a brooding aristocrat, a devoted housekeeper, a mysterious vampire, a lovelorn werewolf, and an ancient Egyptian princess awakened from her tomb.

Filled with clever wordplay, over-the-top performances, supernatural surprises, and lightning-fast transformations, the play is both a technical tour de force and a celebration of theatrical imagination. Audiences can expect an evening of fast-paced comedy, mystery, and wonderfully ridiculous fun.

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Country Community Theatre, located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.

Ticketing will open in stages:

  • Season 40 donors may begin reserving seats on Monday, July 27th.
  • Season Ticket and Flex Pass holders may begin reserving seats on Wednesday, July 29th.
  • Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 3rd.

The HCCT Box Office opens at noon on each ticketing date.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944.

The Mystery of Irma Vep is rated PG and has been generously underwritten by Tim Dey.

About Hill Country Community Theatre

Since 1985, Hill Country Community Theatre has been a nonprofit organization that brings high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy live theatre.

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