IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at Theatre Arlington in February

Join in for this romantic celebration of community, culture, and the dreams and aspirations of a largely Dominican American neighborhood in Washington Heights and enjoy the delights of hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul music!

Director Alejandro Saucedo is bringing this hit musical to Theatre Arlington with music director Cherish Love and choreographer Hannah Arguelles. You will be transported to the streets of NYC with Bryan Stevenson’s expert lighting and set designs and immersed in the vibrant culture with Hannah Bell’s exciting costume design.

Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. In the Heights will open Friday, February 7th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, February 23rd at 2 pm.

