Hotel Ugly Announces West Coast Tour

Houston based duo, Hotel Ugly, comprised of brothers Mike and Chris Fiscella are going on tour! After their recent sold-out Texas run, the band will be hitting the road and heading west for the first time.



Following in stride with famous sibling bands like HAIM, Radiohead, Kings of Leon, and Billy Eilish to name a few, the wildly talented duo has found organic success. The brothers first started making music together during the pandemic lockdown in their parent's closet. Upon release of their first single, they saw immediate success with "Shut Up My Mom Is Calling." The viral song has so far garnered 53 Million+ streams across all platforms and has solidified Hotel Ugly as an unstoppable force. Echoing their online success, Hotel Ugly's indie-pop fused R&B stylings has been captivating audiences at sold out shows both locally, across Texas, and soon to be nationwide.



Along with the tour announcement the band has dropped their newest single "I think I left The Stove." With the new song, the band continues their meteoric rise as they reach and grow their passionate fan base with the new generation. Truly a duo, the self taught musicians, Mike Fiscella, on lead vocals and keys, and Chris Fiscella, on background vocals and bass guitar, recorded most of the songs at their home studio. But while on tour they will be joined by bandmembers Raymon Minton on Drums and Chase Harris on keys and guitar to round out the on-stage sound.



Embarking on their first national tour, the band is set to see the sights as Chris Fiscella comments, "​​We are beyond stoked to visit every city. Specifically, the northwest where I can get some Rocky Mountain Oysters." He continues, "L.A. is another city we are both super excited about visiting. We are going to aim to see the Rocky Mountains. We are looking forward to seeing Old Faithful and the World's Largest Pistachio in New Mexico while headed West."



At the shows, fans can expect to hear their favorites along with new unreleased songs and varying sets in select cities. Hotel Ugly is a must see show that is equally energetic and interactive with Mike Fiscella adding, "Chris is the best Rock Paper Scissors player in the world and one person will get an opportunity to play him in each city." So check out the full touring dates below and here, grab your tickets before they sell out, come early and get a good spot, and know you going to have a great time plus, perhaps, win something unique.





Tour Dates:

Wed, Oct 12 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

Thu, Oct 13 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

Fri, Oct 14 Phoenix, AZ Trunk Space

Sat, Oct 15 Las Vegas, NV Recycled

Mon, Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA Roxy

Wed Oct 19 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

Thu, Oct 20 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Fri, Oct 21 San Francisco, CA. Milk Bar

Sun, Oct 23 Santa Cruz, CA The Atrium

Mon, Oct 24 Sacramento, CA Starlet Room

Wed, Oct 26 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

Thur, Oct 27 Seattle, WA Barboza

Sun, Oct 30 Denver, CO Lost Lake

Wed, Nov 2 Dallas, TX Club Dada

Thur, Nov 3 Austin, TX Far Out Lounge

Fri, Nov 4 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger