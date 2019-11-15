HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS Comes to Theatre Arlington

Remember the days of Perry Como's or Andy William's Christmas Specials? Families gathering around the TV to watch them each season, in anticipation of what superstar would be a guest this year? Christmas is coming early to Downtown Arlington this year with Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special.

The television network has decided to reboot one of their old blockbuster series, The Callahan Kids TV Show for its 25th anniversary. The problem is that the kids are all grown up and comically ill-equipped to be on back on the air hosting a holiday special.

The Theatre will be kicking off the holidays on Friday, November 22nd with lots of singing, dancing and all-around good fun featuring some of Theatre Arlington's favorite performers, a children's choir and even an adorable dog.

The Theatre's production of Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by Daniel Hernandez and choreography by Dawn Conley Prejean. The production stars Persis Ann Forster, Lori Woods Blondin, Micah Green, Steven D. Morris, Jordan Pratt and Tyler Thompson as the crazy but lovable Callahan family, former child stars of yesteryear trying desperately to rekindle that TV holiday spark.

Adding some excitement and sparkle to the Callahan family will be Robbie Clark, George Sepulveda, Jillian Bradford, Callie Cunningham, Willie Brown, Michael Green, Lauren Urso, Kylie Reynolds Thornton and Donovan Marie Lawson.

The Children's Choir will feature Lucy Chambers, Milly Chambers, Ryley Chambers, Ben Gervasi, Ace Rainey, Maxton Sims and Calleigh White.

In the tradition of all great Christmas TV specials, Hooray for Holidays will also guest stars each performance, such as Mayor Jeff Williams.

Daniel Hernandez does double duty as the Stage Manager, heading up the production team which includes Bryan Stevenson (Set and Light Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Karen Murk Potter (Costume Designer).

Hooray for Holidays will open on Friday, November 22nd. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Prince Lebanese Grill will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Appropriate for ages 3 and up

See website for more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org

Box Office: 817.275.7661





