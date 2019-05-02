HAMILTON'S #EduHam Program Comes to Dallas
The innovative educational program that debuted at HAMILTON on Broadway continues in Dallas on Thursday, May 2 when over 3,200 students and teachers from 56 high schools attend matinee performance of the musical at the Music Hall in Fair Park.
The performances in Dallas will provide more than 3,200 high school students the opportunity to experience the musical HAMILTON after having spent several weeks in their classrooms studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.
In addition to seeing a performance of HAMILTON, students will participate in a Q&A with members of the HAMILTON company. As well, students representing various schools in attendance will perform an original work they created based on their classroom studies - songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues - on the Music Hall in Fair Park stage in front of their peers.
HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller says about the Dallas program, "Our goal is to ensure students have a shot to see HAMILTON and use its words, music and staging to further their understanding and enjoyment of American history, music, and drama. We've had the pleasure of expanding the education program outside of New York in Los Angeles, Chicago, and multiple cities around the country."
The Hamilton Education Program is one of several history education programs offered by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its president, James G. Basker-who devised the education program in tandem with HAMILTON creator and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller respectively, and The Rockefeller Foundation-adds, "This project is transformative. HAMILTON has struck a chord with our nation's students because it embodies what great history education is all about: bringing the past to life and fostering connections with the exceptional individuals and moments that have made us who we are. This program empowers students to reclaim their own narrative and teachers to bridge classroom learning with the stage."
The HAMILTON producers are making tickets for this educational partnership available for $70, $60 of which is subsidized by The Moody Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation. Tickets cost $10 for each student.
Schools participating in the May 2 program include:
- Aldine Senior High School
- Booker T Washington High School for the
- Performing and Visual Arts
- Crowell High School
- Daingerfield High School
- DeSoto High School
- Early College High School
- Eastern Hills High School
- Edinburg High School
- Franklin D. Roosevelt High School
- Garland High School
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County Community College Northeast
- Harmony Science Academy- Dallas High
- Hirschi High School
- IDEA Montopolis College Prep
- Inspired Vision Secondary School
- Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School
- Juarez-Lincoln High School
- Justin F. Kimball High School
- Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy
- Lake Highlands High School
- Lake Worth High School
- Lyndon B. Johnson High School
- Morgan High School
- Munday High School
- North Dallas High School
- North Garland High School
- North Mesquite High School
- R.L. Paschal High School
- Ruston High School
- Sam Houston High School
- Seagoville High School
- Skyline High School
- South Hills High School
- South Oakcliff High School
- Southside High School
- Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Uplift Grand Preparatory
- Uplift Hampton Preparatory High School
- Uplift Heights Preparatory
- Uplift Luna High School
- W.T. White High School
- West Mesquite High School
- Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Woodrow Wilson High School
- WW Samuell HS
- Young Women's Leadership Academy
The Rockefeller Foundation provided an initial grant of $1.46 million that funded the educational partnership in New York City. After the resounding success of the partnership, the Foundation committed an additional $6 million to the effort to support the program's national expansion.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is currently open in Chicago and takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
