HAMILTON'S #EduHam Program Comes to Dallas

The innovative educational program that debuted at HAMILTON on Broadway continues in Dallas on Thursday, May 2 when over 3,200 students and teachers from 56 high schools attend matinee performance of the musical at the Music Hall in Fair Park.

The performances in Dallas will provide more than 3,200 high school students the opportunity to experience the musical HAMILTON after having spent several weeks in their classrooms studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

In addition to seeing a performance of HAMILTON, students will participate in a Q&A with members of the HAMILTON company. As well, students representing various schools in attendance will perform an original work they created based on their classroom studies - songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues - on the Music Hall in Fair Park stage in front of their peers.

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller says about the Dallas program, "Our goal is to ensure students have a shot to see HAMILTON and use its words, music and staging to further their understanding and enjoyment of American history, music, and drama. We've had the pleasure of expanding the education program outside of New York in Los Angeles, Chicago, and multiple cities around the country."

The Hamilton Education Program is one of several history education programs offered by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its president, James G. Basker-who devised the education program in tandem with HAMILTON creator and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller respectively, and The Rockefeller Foundation-adds, "This project is transformative. HAMILTON has struck a chord with our nation's students because it embodies what great history education is all about: bringing the past to life and fostering connections with the exceptional individuals and moments that have made us who we are. This program empowers students to reclaim their own narrative and teachers to bridge classroom learning with the stage."

The HAMILTON producers are making tickets for this educational partnership available for $70, $60 of which is subsidized by The Moody Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation. Tickets cost $10 for each student.

Schools participating in the May 2 program include:

Aldine Senior High School

Booker T Washington High School for the

Performing and Visual Arts

Crowell High School

Daingerfield High School

DeSoto High School

Early College High School

Eastern Hills High School

Edinburg High School

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School

Garland High School

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County Community College Northeast

Harmony Science Academy- Dallas High

Hirschi High School

IDEA Montopolis College Prep

Inspired Vision Secondary School

Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

Juarez-Lincoln High School

Justin F. Kimball High School

Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy

Lake Highlands High School

Lake Worth High School

Lyndon B. Johnson High School

Morgan High School

Munday High School

North Dallas High School

North Garland High School

North Mesquite High School

R.L. Paschal High School

Ruston High School

Sam Houston High School

Seagoville High School

Skyline High School

South Hills High School

South Oakcliff High School

Southside High School

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

Uplift Grand Preparatory

Uplift Hampton Preparatory High School

Uplift Heights Preparatory

Uplift Luna High School

W.T. White High School

West Mesquite High School

Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

WW Samuell HS

Young Women's Leadership Academy

The Rockefeller Foundation provided an initial grant of $1.46 million that funded the educational partnership in New York City. After the resounding success of the partnership, the Foundation committed an additional $6 million to the effort to support the program's national expansion.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is currently open in Chicago and takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You