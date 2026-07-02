 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery to Launch in Fort Worth With $10 Tickets

Find out how to get discounted tickets to Hamilton.

By:
HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery to Launch in Fort Worth With $10 Tickets

A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Wednesday, July 15 at Bass Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, July 3 and will close at 12:30 PM Thursday, July 9 for tickets to performances Wednesday, July 15 – Sunday, July 19.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances. The theatrical landmark returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for the third time in a limited engagement July 15-26 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

HOW TO ENTER

  • Patrons can enter the digital lottery online or through the official Hamilton app. For more information, visit www.basshall.com/lottery.
  • The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:30 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.
  • Winner notifications will be sent beginning at 1:00 PM Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Patrons are advised to check email often and have push notifications turned on. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call, located at the Bass Performance Hall Box Office, beginning 1 hour prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
  • Lottery tickets void if resold.
  • All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and www.basshall.com/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

Get Hamilton Tickets From $170

More on Bass Performance Hall
Upcoming Shows
& Juliet
& Juliet
7/14 - 7/19/2026
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
7/14 - 7/26/2026
Recent Articles
THE NOTEBOOK Announces Digital Lottery For Bass Performance Hall Run
THE NOTEBOOK Announces Digital Lottery For Bass Performance Hall Run
6/20/2026
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, OPRATION MINCEMEAT And More Set for Broadway at the Bass 2026-2027 Season
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, OPRATION MINCEMEAT And More Set for Broadway at the Bass 2026-2027 Season
5/1/2026
Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Hamilton A. Ham Hat Hamilton A. Ham Hat Shop item
Hamilton Logo Magnet Hamilton Logo Magnet Shop item
Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee Hamilton Women In The Sequel Tee Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV


Dallas SHOWS

Rock of Ages Off-Broadway in Dallas Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
1776 in Dallas 1776
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/26-7/12)
Titanic The Musical in Dallas Titanic The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (6/12-7/11)
Finding Neverland in Dallas Finding Neverland
Repertory Company Theatre (7/17-8/02)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Dallas The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
A.D. Players at the George Theater (11/25-12/23)
Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos in Dallas Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos
Bass Performance Hall (10/20-10/20)
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous in Dallas Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
Theatre Suburbia (6/05-7/03)
& Juliet in Dallas & Juliet
Bass Performance Hall (7/14-7/19)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Bass Performance Hall (7/14-7/26)
Angel Street (Gaslight) in Dallas Angel Street (Gaslight)
Garland Civic Theatre (8/28-9/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Show Info From $170