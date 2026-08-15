The Plano Symphony Orchestra Signs Record Deal With Reference Recordings

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The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has announced that it has signed its first-ever recording deal with Reference Recordings, the Grammy Award®-winning classical and jazz label renowned for its audiophile-quality sound engineering.

The album, which will be recorded August 17–20, 2026, at the Meyerson Symphony Center under the baton of Maestro Héctor Guzmán, will feature commissioned works from composers with strong ties to the orchestra, and a guest performance by three-time Grammy winner Branford Marsalis and the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

This recording made possible through generous gifts from the following: Jan and Craig Barber, Ellie and Ira Barash, Gary Brownfield, Nancy Freeman, Tammy and Charles Miller, Brenda and Coby Mills, Sandy Nachman, Wanda and Cliff Parker, and Bob Paton.

“The Plano Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to bringing new music into the world through presenting world premieres and by the commissioning of local composers to create new pieces of music,” states PSO President and CEO Gregory Patterson. “This recording project is the next step in expanding our footprint beyond North Texas and is a milestone for this orchestra and the City of Plano.”

The Album Tracklisting:

Plano Overture — Marcos Lifshitz, PSO's inaugural Composer in Residence for the 2025–2026 season

Tlaloc — Robert Xavier Rodriguez

A Not So Short Ride in a Burning Machine — Xi Wang

Shine Time — Quinn Mason

Ciana — Branford Marsalis, arranged by Marcos Lifshitz, featuring Marsalis and the Branford Marsalis Quartet performing alongside the orchestra

Prairie Suite — David Guion

The recording will be engineered by Sean Martin, produced by Marcia Martin, and executive produced by Gregory Patterson.

For more information about the 2026-2027 Plano Symphony Orchestra Season, please visit planosymphony.org.

About Reference Recordings

Reference Recordings is a Grammy Award®-winning label known for producing ultra-high-fidelity classical, jazz, blues, and world music recordings across CD, Hybrid SACD, and vinyl formats. Its current artist roster includes the Kansas City Symphony, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Utah Symphony Orchestra, and the Dallas Wind Symphony, among others. The label's recordings are distributed in North America by Naxos U.S.A. and in more than 25 countries internationally.

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