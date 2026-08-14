Video: AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Curtis Wiley Previews Casa Mañana Run

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Casa Mañana has posted a short video introducing Curtis Wiley, a familiar face at the theatre's Reid Cabaret who was also part of the original Broadway company of Ain't Too Proud. The clip serves as an early promotional look at the Fort Worth theatre's upcoming production of the musical, with Wiley set to star as Otis Williams.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations is built around the music of the Temptations, which the video describes as "the soundtrack of every generation," making the show special for audiences.

Casa Mañana will present Ain't Too Proud September 12 through 20, 2026, with Wiley starring as Otis Williams after having been part of the original Broadway company.

The production was previously highlighted as part of Casa Mañana's new Mini-Plan subscription packages, which bundle Ain't Too Proud with other titles from the theatre's season. The video gives audiences their first extended look at the artist who will lead that production later this year.

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