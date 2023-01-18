Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guest Performers and Programming Announced For The Hart Institute For Women Conductors Annual Showcase Concert

The concert is on Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 PM.

Jan. 18, 2023  
The Dallas Opera has announced guest performers and programming for the upcoming Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert on Saturday, January 28, at 7:30pm at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX).

Taking the podium, and leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra, are four gifted women who were previously chosen to participate in the groundbreaking institute: Celia Llácer Carbonell (Spain), Yuwon Kim (South Korea), Blair Salter (Canada), and Anna Sułkowska-Migoń (Poland).

Selections from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Bizet's Carmen, Puccini's Tosca, and, for the first time at the Winspear, Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking will be brought to life by some of the country's leading artists, including cast members from The Dallas Opera's upcoming production of Das Rheingold.

Featured artists are Joseph Barron, Aaron Blake, Lindsay Kate Brown, Erik Earl Larson, Hannah Ludwig, Courtney Maina, Diana Newman, Spencer Reichman, Karen Slack, and Robert Stahley.

The Dallas Opera's Hart Institute for Women Conductors, launched in 2015, is the only program of its kind in the world and seeks to address the extreme gender imbalance of leadership on the podium in opera companies. Now in its seventh year, more than 500 women conductors from 40 nations have applied to be trained, advised, and supported by this extraordinary initiative. This concert is the grand finale of an intensive in-person residency, which includes working with some of today's most renowned maestri. Read more about the Hart Institute here.

Tickets range from $15-$25 or $50 for box seats and are available online at dallasopera.org/showcase or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm).

English titles will be projected.




