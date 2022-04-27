Greg Patterson Appointed New Executive Director Plano Symphony Orchestra

The Plano Symphony Orchestra has announced that Gregory Patterson has been named Executive Director. Patterson, who is no stranger to the PSO having served as Director of Development from 2018 until now, steps into the role following Robert A. Reed's resignation to accept a position with the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Patterson's appointment was recently voted on by the PSO Board of Directors, making him Executive Director starting May 25.

"Gregory Patterson is a proven arts leader and, over the past three years, Mr. Patterson has proven to be a tremendous asset for the PSO and our community," commented PSO Board President Marion Brockette. "Very quickly, we saw his ability to forge and strengthen relationships as a vital part of the Symphony's growth, and I look forward to the organization's continued success under his leadership," continued Mr. Brockette. "I have seen Mr. Patterson's ability to provide passionate support for our North Texas community through building relationships, forging bonds, and developing new initiatives for the PSO."

"I am excited by the prospect of joining Maestro Hector Guzman in leading this wonderful Orchestra through its milestone 40th Anniversary Season and beyond," said Gregory Patterson. "The PSO has already made an indelible impact on the cultural landscape of North Texas because of its exceptional musicians, staff, volunteers, and Board. I look forward to continuing our work, expanding our impact in the community here in North Texas and nationally, bringing world-class musical experiences to our community, and partnering with Maestro Hector Guzman in achieving our many goals for the future. Departing Executive Director Robert A. Reed has been an inspiring leader, and working with him has been extremely rewarding during my three years with the PSO. I wish him great success on his new journey, and I know the community does as well."

"The success of the PSO is a remarkable combination of talent and dedication, not only in musical terms but also in the everyday operations of the organization," said Maestro Hector Guzman. "I am confident that Greg Patterson will be just as dynamic, dedicated and efficient as Robert Reed... someone that will carry us to a bright future. I am looking forward to working with him."

Patterson's illustrious career began at the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, where he served as a development assistant for two years. He then served as Director of Public Relations and Communications for The National Ballet of Canada, touring extensively with the company across North America and Europe, including tours to New York City, London, Berlin, Paris, and Los Angeles.

In 1990, Patterson joined the English National Ballet in London, England, as the Director of External Affairs and Development under Artistic Director Ivan Nagy. Patterson was then hired as the Director of Public Relations at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (formerly Orange County Performing Arts Center) in 1992. Patterson's role later expanded to include management of all the Center's series, from Broadway and Chamber Music to Jazz and Pop, and he was given the title of Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Patterson has also served as Director of Marketing for American Ballet Theatre and for the Los Angeles Opera under General Director Placido Domingo. He was also the Director of Development and Marketing for the Atlanta Opera. North Texas residents might recognize Patterson from his nine-year tenure at WaterTower Theatre in Addison, where he worked as Director of Development and later, Managing Director. After forming Gregory Patterson Consulting, LLC in 2017, some of Patterson's clients included Kitchen Dog Theater, Bishop Arts Theater Center, and the Texas Nonprofit Theater Association, among others.

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to "Symphony" in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertoire. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a six-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 200 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.