Go Behind The Scenes With New Facebook Live Series From Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents a look at what happens behind the scenes in Off-Stage. It's a new Facebook Live series featuring employees that don't typically appear onstage.

The monthly program provides a spotlight for other departments at the theater. Members from Education, Development, and Marketing as well as others have all appeared on the show along with donors and Trustees. In addition, the show features looks back at past productions, interviews with artists, new company innovations, previews of coming productions and more.

"Dallas Theater Center is home to a glorious family of beautifully creative people - actors, designers and otherwise. Through Off-Stage we have the opportunity to share more of that beauty with the world, and also to lift up artistry and imagination that may deviate from someone's job description," said Amy Lacy, Off-Stage Host/Director of Publications, Dallas Theater Center. "All are welcome at Dallas Theater Center, and part of that is providing spaces in which everyone can be seen fully."

The show's on-air talent is made up of off-stage artists from the theater. The Social Media Manager does weather reports, the Playwright-in-Residence covers sports, and the Manager of Box Office Services mixes up cocktail recipes. While the reports are all in good fun for most staffers, it's also a chance for others to show off their other talents.

"As a music producer and streamer, it gives me an opportunity to exercise my skills in an entertaining way for the company," said, Ray Alva, Off-Stage Director/Digital Media Manager, Dallas Theater Center. "We take the show seriously, but not too seriously. We're having fun. Having a good time is a must to keep spirits high!"

If you miss Off-Stage when it airs live, you can watch the video on Dallas Theater Center's Facebook page or on their website. There is a new episode every month. You can see the next episode on May 5. To get more information or watch the show visit https://www.facebook.com/dallastheatercenter.