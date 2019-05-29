GLCT Opens BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE on June 7

Next up at Greater Lewisville Community Theatre - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opens June 7th and runs through June 30. With book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, and music and lyrics by Carol Hall, this rollicking hootenanny of a musical is sure to please! Starring Kristal Seid as Mona, Alex Rain as Sheriff, Cherish Robinson as Jewel, Gary E. Payne as the Governor and Tom DeWester as Melvin P. Thorpe. Wrangling over 50 unique characters, the ensemble includes Amanda Brown, Brian Christensen, Michael Christian, Jared Culpepper, Brigitte Goldman, Christina Kudlicki Hoth, Tomas Moquete, Stephanie M. Ormston, Jenna Smith, Jason Steele, Jennifer Steele and Carlos Strudwick. This multiple award-winning cast is joined onstage by a live band featuring Tanner Peterson, Bill Zauner, Kami Lujan, Bethany Hardwick and more!

Rebecca Lowrey directs GLCT's production of Best Little Whorehouse, with choreography by Column Award winner Christina Kudlicki Hoth and tech direction by Elizabeth Lambert. Lowrey most recently directed The Rocky Horror Show at NTPA Repertory and Plaid Tidings at Theatre Arlington. She's thrilled to be back on stage in Lewisville. She previously music directed Spamalot (Column Award winner for Best Musical) for GLCT in 2013 and stepped in as music director for their production of Memphis in 2017.

This charming and good-natured musical tells the true story of a legendary Texas brothel, which operated from the 1840s to 1973. Protected by a friendly sheriff and frequented by politicians, football teams, and others, the "Chicken Ranch" thrived in the small town of LaGrange, Texas. Girls came from all over to work at the ranch and make a little extra cash. However, a crusading do-gooder Houston radio commentator and his conservative audience exposed the Chicken Ranch, forcing it to shut its doors forever.

The show will officially open on Friday, June 7th at 8:00pm. Performances will continue through June 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm with an added 3:00pm performance on Saturday, June 29. Purchase tickets online at www.glct.org, via phone at 972-221-SHOW (7469) or in-person at the box office one hour before curtain. Adult tickets are $30, with senior and student discounts available. GLCT is located at 160 W. Main St. in Old Town Lewisville. The entrance and parking are in the rear off of Elm Street.

For more information about Greater Lewisville Community Theatre's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas visit www.glct.org or call 972-900-1602.





