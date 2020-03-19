Fort Worth Opera and the McCammon Voice Competition Announce Semi-Finalists and Postpone Competition

The McCammon Voice Competition judges have chosen the twenty-nine semi-finalists for the nineteenth biennial competition. Initially scheduled for April 3 and 4, the 2020 competition will be moved to the fall of this year, in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ticketholders for the semi-finals and finals of the competition can donate the value of their previously purchased tickets to the McCammon, or apply the full value to the rescheduled fall competition. Dates, times, venues, and the 2020 panel of distinguished judges will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 semi-finalist competitors are SeokJong Baek, Rachel Blaustein, Leah Brzyski, Teresa Castillo, Wonjin Choi, Taylor Comstock, Joshua Conyers, Sylvia D'Eramo, Jesse Donner, Dylan Elza, Jessica Faselt, Rudolph Giron, Elana Gleason, LaMarcus Miller, Megan Moore, Tshilidzi Ndou, Alexandra Nowakowski, Ndumiso Nyoka, John Park, Nikola Printz, Matthew Reese, Alexandra Rodrick, Brooklyn Snow, Catherine Swindle, Wm. Clay Thompson, Elena Villalón, Ethan Vincent, Boya Wei, and Junbo Zhou.

Since its debut in 1985, the McCammon has become one of the most prestigious operatic events in the world. Every two years, the contest showcases some of the most compelling young singers of the 21st century, and many past winners and finalists now enjoy thriving careers, performing with major opera companies throughout the United States and across the globe. In addition to the coveted prize money, winners are offered a role in future Fort Worth Opera productions.





