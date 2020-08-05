Fort Worth Opera and The McCammon Voice Competition Committee Cancel 2020 Competition and Grant Award to Semi-Finalists

Each of the thirty semi-finalists will be granted an award of $300 to provide some financial relief.

Fort Worth Opera (FWO) and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee regrettably announced today that the 2020 Competition has been cancelled due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of this disappointing news, the Committee has informed each of the thirty semi-finalists that they will be granted an award of $300 to provide some financial relief during these difficult times. Semi-finalists will also be highlighted on the websites and social media platforms of both organizations in the months ahead. Originally scheduled to take place April 3 and 4, the competition was postponed until the fall, but holding a public event of this magnitude while coronavirus cases continue to rise in North Texas, would simply be misguided at this point in time.

The talented 2020 semi-finalist competitors are SeokJong Baek, Rachel Blaustein, Leah Brzyski, Teresa Castillo, Wonjin Choi, Taylor Comstock, Joshua Conyers, Sylvia D'Eramo, Jesse Donner, Dylan Elza, Jessica Faselt, Rudolph Giron, Elana Gleason, Jana McIntyre, LaMarcus Miller, Megan Moore, Tshilidzi Ndou, Alexandra Nowakowski, Ndumiso Nyoka, John Park, Nikola Printz, Matthew Reese, Alexandra Rodrick, Brooklyn Snow, Catherine Swindle, Wm. Clay Thompson, Elena Villalón, Ethan Vincent, Boya Wei, and Junbo Zhou.

FWO and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee do not currently know when the next competition might be produced, but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming months. Ticketholders for the semi-finals and finals of the competition can donate the value of their previously purchased tickets to the McCammon, or hold a credit in their account until the next competition is announced.

