Fort Worth Opera Will Host a 75th Anniversary Season Fall Preview Concert in November

Fort Worth Opera will host a 75th Anniversary Season Fall Preview concert on November 6, 2021. This star-studded concert features some of the most beloved solos and ensembles from opera and musical theatre, performed by four of the opera world's most stunning artists.

The event will take place at Firestone & Roberston Distilling Co. - Whiskey Ranch.

In his first appearance with Fort Worth Opera, globally acclaimed superstar tenor Russell Thomas joins renowned soprano Elaine Alvarez, critically acclaimed mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz, and rising young baritone Spencer Reichman for an evening of thrilling performances, accompanied by FWO Artistic Director and composer Joe Illick.

Throughout the night, guests can enjoy an open bar with craft cocktails and delicious hors d'oeuvres catered by award-winning Fort Worth chef Juan Rodriguez, owner of Magdalena's, and star of the Food Network's Chopped and Top Chef.

Learn more at https://www.fwopera.org/events.