Eisemann Center Presents THE CHOIR OF MAN - Virtually Live From London

For one performance only on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The Eisemann Center staff has been working with the producers of the hit show The Choir of Man to create a live virtual concert especially for Richardson/North Texas audiences. That show, The Choir of Man: Live from London, will be available for viewing through a streaming platform for one performance only on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7 PM. Streaming tickets will go on sale at 12:00 AM on Friday, October 23.

The Choir of Man Director and Producer Nic Doodson explains, "The pandemic has hit our industry especially hard. Our presenters understand that artists are suffering. Like all of you, the boys have been confined to their homes. So, when this idea of creating special performances for some of the cities we've played as part of our first two North American tours, we immediately began work to figure out how to produce a high-quality show in a socially-distanced environment LIVE from the UK."

Indeed, the performance will be a live 75 to 90-minute show, highly produced with hi-definition cameras, featuring at least five guys from The Choir of Man family. Streaming from the London pub Pillars of Hercules, this all-new show will be more intimate than the traditional stage show, with emphasis on the guys' vocals and personal journeys. Each will sing and dance to some of their favorite songs - some from the touring show and some all-new ones. The guys will also chat a bit about what they've been up to since COVID-19 struck and share stories about their favorite memories from their U.S. tours (and their time in Richardson just as the shutdown occurred with a performance scheduled for March 14 at the Eisemann Center). The concert will conclude with a moving group number.

Nic explains, "It's definitely a more intimate showcase for the guys. The major takeaway is that audiences will get to know our guys, their stories and their talents even better. At its core, The Choir of Man is about bringing people together, sharing stories and singing songs. Of course, we'd rather be on the stage performing to sold out houses. But these Live from London performances are the next best thing. We hope audiences watching from home will enjoy a pint of their favorite brew and toast us from across the pond. Cheers!"

For more information about The Choir of Man: Virtually Live from London please visit www.eisemanncenter.com. Ticket information also available by calling 972.744.4650.

