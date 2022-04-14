Eisemann Center Presents GO NOW! The Music Of The Moody Blues

Eisemann Center Presents GO NOW! Performs the Music of The Moody Blues at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre.

Sponsored by Methodist Richardson Medical Center, GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues is an opportunity for fans to experience this timeless music live, in a tribute to...the greatest classic rock band of a generation and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers: THE MOODY BLUES.

Gordy Marshall toured and recorded with The Moody Blues for twenty-five years. Together with Mick Wilson (lead singer of 10CC for twenty years) they present a super-group of world class musicians, singers and songwriters and meticulously recreate the elegance of a Moody Blues Concert. In this show, all the classic hits are celebrated, including Nights in White Satin, Go Now, Tuesday Afternoon, Legend of a Mind (Timothy Leary's Dead), I Know You're Out There Somewhere, Question, Isn't Life Strange plus Forever Autumn and a show-stealing rendition of Eve of the War from Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds. Joining Gordy and Mick on stage are Patrick Duffin (Jersey Boys); Nick Kendall (We Will Rock You), and Tim Maple (John Lodge, Westlife).



Tickets are $32-$46 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2021-2022 Season include Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc.