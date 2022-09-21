Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eisemann Center Brings Paddington Bear To Richardson, October 29

Paddington Gets in a Jam faithfully brings the world's favorite bear to the stage for the very first time.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

Eisemann Center Brings Paddington Bear To Richardson, October 29

Everyone's favorite accident-prone bear is headed to the Charles W. Eisemann Center's Bank of America Theatre this October!

Declared 'The Hottest Family Show in Town' by Broadway World, Paddington Gets in a Jam faithfully brings the world's favorite bear to the stage for the very first time with a new adventure inspired by Michael Bond's wonderful book series. This critically acclaimed production plays two performances only on Saturday, October 29 at 11 AM and 2 PM. Tickets range from $39-$45 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

Paddington Gets in a Jam was created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and has garnered a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for 'Best Family Show,' as well as the coveted New York Times' 'Critic's Pick'.

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home? A family-friendly production for patrons of all ages!


The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/ Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
Rover Will Present STONE COLD MURDER Next MonthRover Will Present STONE COLD MURDER Next Month
September 21, 2022

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 22nd Season with the thriller Stone Cold Murder by James Cawood. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running October 13-29 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens On Dallas Children's Theater Stage Late SeptemberJUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens On Dallas Children's Theater Stage Late September
September 19, 2022

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 – October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts.
KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel Opens October 17 At Eisemann CenterKEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel Opens October 17 At Eisemann Center
September 19, 2022

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel opens the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with American Pianistic Treasures in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm.