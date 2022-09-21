Eisemann Center Brings Paddington Bear To Richardson, October 29

Everyone's favorite accident-prone bear is headed to the Charles W. Eisemann Center's Bank of America Theatre this October!



Declared 'The Hottest Family Show in Town' by Broadway World, Paddington Gets in a Jam faithfully brings the world's favorite bear to the stage for the very first time with a new adventure inspired by Michael Bond's wonderful book series. This critically acclaimed production plays two performances only on Saturday, October 29 at 11 AM and 2 PM. Tickets range from $39-$45 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

Paddington Gets in a Jam was created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and has garnered a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for 'Best Family Show,' as well as the coveted New York Times' 'Critic's Pick'.

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home? A family-friendly production for patrons of all ages!



The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/ Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.