Echo Reads Presents THE GREAT LONELY ROMAER & THE NIGHT THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING By C. Quintana

A wild night ensues that will affect the future of an entire species.

May. 20, 2021  

Author C. Quintana (AKA: CQ) is a queer, cross-genre writer with Cuban and Louisiana roots.a?? Come enjoy our FREE Digital Readings!

DETAILS:


Friday, May 21 at 8pm
Saturday, May 22 at 8pmRSVP by emailing EchoTheatreRSVP@gmail.com for the Zoom link!

Run Time: 1hr 15min STARRING
Cassandra: Octavia Y. Thomas
Owen: Jon Garrard
Danielle: Sasha Maya Ada
Courtney/Isaac: Kate Stofko
Polar Bear: Andrew Nicolas
Polar Bear Sister: Tiana Shuntae' Alexander
Dirt/Rebo: Jared Culpepper
Raideen: Audrey Clark
Officer/Mr. Wiggins: Carson Wright
Stage Directions: Eric Berg


