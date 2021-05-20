Echo Reads Presents THE GREAT LONELY ROMAER & THE NIGHT THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING By C. Quintana
A wild night ensues that will affect the future of an entire species.
On New Year's Eve, one bear searches suburban Texas for a new, air-conditioned home, while his sister attempts to track him down in New York City. A gun-toting trucker tries to race his pregnant wife to the hospital. A first date laced with supercharged marijuana takes a turn at a police stop. A wild night ensues that will affect the future of an entire species.
Author C. Quintana (AKA: CQ) is a queer, cross-genre writer with Cuban and Louisiana roots.a?? Come enjoy our FREE Digital Readings!
DETAILS:
Friday, May 21 at 8pm
Saturday, May 22 at 8pmRSVP by emailing EchoTheatreRSVP@gmail.com for the Zoom link!
Run Time: 1hr 15min STARRING
Cassandra: Octavia Y. Thomas
Owen: Jon Garrard
Danielle: Sasha Maya Ada
Courtney/Isaac: Kate Stofko
Polar Bear: Andrew Nicolas
Polar Bear Sister: Tiana Shuntae' Alexander
Dirt/Rebo: Jared Culpepper
Raideen: Audrey Clark
Officer/Mr. Wiggins: Carson Wright
Stage Directions: Eric Berg