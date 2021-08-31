Dallas Theater Center to Present the World Premiere of CAKE LADIES

Dallas Theater Center will presents the world premiere of the newest comedy from their playwright-in-residence Cake Ladies! Jonathan Norton (Penny Candy) wrote the show specifically to welcome audiences back to the theater.

The production opens September 8 in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre. In Cake Ladies, the Scott County Community Playhouse is the pride of Cedar Oak, Texas, a small town recovering from a drug-fueled HIV outbreak. With the launch of their first ever "AIDSFest!" it seems the town is finally turning a corner for the better. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down the playhouse production of Angels in America, best friends LeAnne (Sally Nystuen Vahle) and Tweedy-Bird (Liz Mikel)-affectionately known as "the cake ladies"-leap into action to make Angels soar again in their hometown. However, to do so they must confront Cedar Oaks' dark past and their own carefully buried secrets.

"I'm incredibly excited to share Cake Ladies with our community. The play is my comedic valentine to Tony Kushner's Angels in America. And like Angels, I hope that Cake Ladies can be a source of joy, healing, and catharsis in times of great change," said Jonathan Norton, playwright-in-residence DTC, Cake Ladies.

The production is being directed by Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. He asked Norton to write a play during the pandemic that would feature members of the DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company.

"Cake Ladies is the perfect way to celebrate the return of live theater at Dallas Theater Center," said Moriarty. "It features the artistry of our resident artists collaborating with our Resident Playwright on a world premiere comedy. It welcomes audiences back to DTC with laughter, which is one of the joys of being in an audience with your friends and neighbors, as compared to watching TV silently at home alone. And it is a deeply heart-warming exploration of family, friendship and the joys of theater. This play will speak to everyone and inspire joy at a time when so many of us are craving that."

Dallas Theater Center will offer social distance seating during their live performances of Cake Ladies. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section during the checkout process when purchasing tickets online. Concessions will not be served. Select performances will also forgo intermission to allow additional comfortability for guests. To view their COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Cake Ladies is running in repertory with Tiny Beautiful Things in the Wyly Theatre. The production runs from September 8 - October 16. To get more information or to buy tickets visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/cake-ladies