Dallas Theater Center Casts Shakespeare Dallas' Artistic Director in Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) announces a familiar face will feature in its annual production of A Christmas Carol! Raphael Parry, Executive and Artistic Director of Shakespeare Dallas, will star as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Parry will be collaborating with Christie Vela, Associate Artistic Director at Theatre Three and a founding member of DTC's Diane and Brierley Resident Acting Company in 2008, who is directing the production. Vela will also appear on stage at DTC in the role of Sugar in Tiny Beautiful Things, the theater's opening production, starting on September 8.

"Raphael is one of the most beloved theater artists in Dallas," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "His decades of work at Shakespeare Dallas, Undermain, DTC and so many theaters throughout North Texas have inspired artists and audiences alike, who have been awed by his boundless energy, theatrical bravery and creativity. It will be a joy for all of us at DTC to welcome Raphael back to our stage in the most well-known role in our season. I can't wait to see his interpretation of Scrooge. With Raphael and Christie's collaboration, A Christmas Carol will be an opportunity for us to not only celebrate the joy of the holidays with our audiences but to also celebrate the immense talent in our local theater community."

Parry joined Shakespeare Dallas in 2002, becoming Executive and Artistic Director in 2008. In addition to overseeing each production, he has also directed and performed in over 35 productions. Most recently, he directed Shakespeare in Love and performed the title role in Titus Andronicus. Parry is scheduled to direct A Midsummer Night's Dream in the summer of 2022, part of Shakespeare Dallas' 50th Season.

He is also the Co-Founder and former Co-Artistic Director of Undermain Theatre, the Founding Producer of Project X: Theatre, and served for five years as Artistic Director of Young Audiences of North Texas. Parry has received multiple citations from the Dallas Theatre Critics' Forum and the Leon Rabin Awards as a director and actor. This is a return to the DTC stage for Parry. He joined the theater as an actor for several roles including in The Importance of Being Earnest, Tartuffe, and Taking Steps. He even acted in and directed DTC's A Christmas Carol (1995,1997). This is the first time Parry has taken on the role of Scrooge.

"What a thrill to return to the stage at DTC in such an iconic role! A Christmas Carol is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and celebrate the holiday season with this timeless classic," said Raphael Parry, Executive and Artistic Director Shakespeare Dallas, Ebenezer Scrooge (A Christmas Carol).

In A Christmas Carol, three spirits come to visit the miserly Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future. But will it be enough to save Scrooge's soul? Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, DTC reimagines Dickens' classic tale of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas.

After DTC transitioned to a one-time only digital version of A Christmas Carol during the 2020-21 season, caused by the pandemic, this season the theater is returning to its large-scale indoor production. The production will be held in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre November 24 - December 26. To get more information or to buy tickets please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/a-christmas-carol-2021/.