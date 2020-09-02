Dallas Sidekicks Introduce 2020-2021 Dance Team

Members of the new Dance Team include Melanie Wood, Erica Gurrusquieta, Jordan Grinage and more.

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, a professional dance team supporting the Dallas Sidekicks of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), have announced their 2020-2021 Dance Team.

Applicants were judged on being well-spoken and their ability to learn and perform a dance routine with passion and flair. The team will be comprised of 16 ladies that are team players and embody a true professional on and off the field. There are six ladies returning from last year and ten will be new to the team.

For a sneak peak of the 2020-2021 Dallas Sidekick Dancers please click here, Dancers. Members of the new Dance Team are Melanie Wood, Erica Gurrusquieta, Jordan Grinage, Haley Price, Geralynne Solitaire, Lindsey Gore, Brianna Blessing, Kelsie Kunkel, Mali Putwatana, Camille Cardwell, Aniyah Kolen, Tierra Mauney, Aloria Prince, Kimberly Chatelain, Samantha Greenwell and Emily Fernandez.

Due to COVID 19 and social distancing recommendations, the team did virtual auditions this year instead of in person auditions. "We had a huge response with over 40 applicants for the auditions and some amazing videos submitted from so many talented ladies in the community. The judges had their work cut out for them and it was difficult to narrow it down to the 16 ladies we chose," says Janae Green, Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers.

The Dallas Sidekicks would like to thank the following judges who took time out of their busy schedules to review and judge the applicants and their videos.

Alanna Sarabia - Co-Host, Good Morning Texas on WFAA and former San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancer

Stephanie Di Biase - Director of the Allen American Ice Angels and Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Eric Coronacion - Current Dallas Mavs ManiAACs

Lori Todd - Former SMU Pom Squad Director and former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Ashley Williams - Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Michael Lark - Owner of Dallas Sports Fanatic and Professional Sports Photographer

Jennifer Cloutier - Former Director of the North Texas Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks Dancer, and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Paul Donaghy - Director of Sales and Marketing, Dallas Sidekicks

Janae Green - Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are a key component to the Dallas Sidekicks in-game entertainment. Fans can enjoy their performances at half time, in between quarters, and can find the ladies on the concourse taking pictures and signing autographs for their beloved Dallas Sidekicks fans! Off the pitch, the dancers can be found representing the Dallas Sidekicks at community and charitable events and appearances.

For more information on the Dallas Sidekicks Dancer please visit https://www.dallassidekicks.com/dancers

Photo Credit: Michael Lark

