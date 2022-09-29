Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Opera Opens Season With RIGOLETTO in October

Performances run October 8, 12, 14, and 16, 2022.

Sep. 29, 2022  
The Dallas Opera kicks off their 65th Anniversary Season with Verdi's Rigoletto, the first of four new-to-Dallas productions to take the stage in 2022/2023. The production, directed by Tomer Zvulun and starring a cast of today's most celebrated singers, including George Gagnidze (TDO debut), Madison Leonard (TDO debut), René Barbera, Raymond Aceto, and Nadia Krasteva, opens at the Winspear Opera House on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 8:00pm.

Following the opening night performance, all are invited to join in the lobby for a celebratory post-performance party featuring live entertainment from Ricki Derek, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and cash bars throughout the Winspear.

Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra in Verdi's thrilling and popular score, while Stephanie Havey joins Mr. Zvulun as associate director of the Dallas Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and The Atlanta Opera co-production. Erhard Rom updates the production to 1930's fascist Italy as set designer, Jessica Jahn is costume designer, Robert Wierzel is lighting designer, and David Zimmerman is wig and make-up designer. Chorusmaster Alexander Rom prepares The Dallas Opera Chorus.

NEW! The last performance of Rigoletto, Sunday, October 16, at 2:00pm, will be livestreamed exclusively via thedallasopera.TV (registration required) with pay-what-you're-able pricing (minimum ticket price of $9.99). Tune in for exciting behind-the-scenes content and breathtaking performances-wherever you may be.


