Dallas Opera Hires Director of Operations, Director of Artistic Administration

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After completing an international search, The Dallas Opera (TDO) has announced the appointment of two new directors, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Matthew Hrdlicka, and one new advisor, Greta Shelley Medina, to the company's team. All three started in September 2026.

Nicholas Ivor Martin is now TDO's Director of Operations. Previously Lyric Opera of Chicago's Vice President of Artistic Operations and The Dallas Opera's labor relations consultant, Martin oversees the production and technical teams, which put on TDO's various mainstage productions, concerts, and performances.

Coming to Dallas from Pittsburgh Opera, where he served as that company's Artistic Coordinator, Matthew Hrdlicka is now TDO's Director of Artistic Administration. With a strong history of running a successful resident artist program, Hrdlicka will oversee TDO's Artistic Administration department, which handles casting, visiting artists, and the company's various young artists programs, like its Vocal Competition and International Opera Awards-winning Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors.

'As our new Director of Operations, Nicholas Martin brings tons of experience in backstage logistics and union negotiations. Matthew Hrdlicka, now our Director of Artistic Administration, has one of the greatest ears and artistic minds of his generation,” says David Lomelí, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “The Dallas Opera is one of the top opera houses in the world, thanks in no small part to our phenomenal artistic and operations staff, and I can't wait to see how Nicholas and Matthew further propel us into the future.”

In addition to these two new director positions, The Dallas Opera has appointed Greta Shelley Medina as the company's Public Relations and Strategic Relations Advisor, Mexico and Latin America. Shelley, who's tenure with TDO began September 1, has a long history in foreign affairs and classical music public relations. Her work will focus on increasing The Dallas Opera's renown and prominence in Latin America and international fundraising.

'Greta Shelley has been the leading PR agent in Latin America and classical music for the past 10 years,” Lomelí says. “She has accomplished great fundraising goals for different Latin American artists, and I know she will do great things with TDO.'

All three join TDO in an exciting time of growth. Now in its 69th season, the company appointed David Lomelí as its new Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO June 1, 2026. Last December, TDO completed a successful $54.5 million fundraising campaign thanks to the incredible generosity of the O'Donnell Foundation and many of the company's patrons, securing TDO's future as an arts beacon for North Texas.



Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

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