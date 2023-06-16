Dallas Opera Announces New Board Chair and 2 Award Winners

The award is given to a single performer each season in recognition of a particularly memorable and outstanding company debut.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

The Dallas Opera named countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim as the 2023 "Maria Callas Debut Artist of the Year" for his captivating Opera debut as Hansel in Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel.

The annual award, selected exclusively by Dallas Opera subscribers, is given to a single performer each season in recognition of a particularly memorable and outstanding company debut. OnstageNTX called his performance “marvelous,” delivered with “a strikingly sonorous and strong mezzo-timbered voice, excellent acting chops, boundless energy, and a touch of modern-day punk.”

Born in South Korea and raised in Chicago, Mr. Kim studied voice, opera, and musical theater at Northwestern University and the Royal Academy of Music, London. In the summer of 2022, he created the role of Song Liling in the world premiere of M. Butterfly at Santa Fe Opera, receiving rave reviews for his “alluring, ringing tone” and his “sensitivity as an actor” (The New York Times).

Audiences can watch Kangmin Justin Kim’s award-winning performance in Hansel and Gretel on thedallasopera.tv now through July 31 for free.

Quincy Roberts, CEO of Dallas-based Roberts Trucking, Inc., was elected today to serve a two-year term as Board Chair. Holding a bachelor’s degree in music, voice, and opera from Indiana University Bloomington, Quincy experienced his first Dallas Opera performance at the age of 10. In the last 30 years, he has served as a patron, usher, chorister, Trustee, and on the Board of Directors, as well as numerous committees. During the pandemic, he brought The Dallas Opera’s OperaTruck to life, an 18-foot flatbed truck that continues to make significant impact by bringing opera to communities outside the Dallas Arts District. Mr. Roberts is the first African American Board Chair in the history of The Dallas Opera.

“The Dallas Opera had a significant impact on my life since childhood and planted a seed that continues to blossom today. Being elected as Board Chair is a true honor and I look forward to working together with our CEO, board members, staff, patrons, and community partners as we continue to redefine TDO as a world-class leader in opera on and off the stage,” said Roberts. The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, Ian Derrer added “We are so fortunate to have both Quincy’s deeply rooted passion for opera and business acumen at the helm of our Board of Directors. There couldn’t be a better match for the role, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Susan Geyer received the 2022/2023 General Director’s Award for her exemplary leadership and volunteer contributions to The Dallas Opera. Having attended TDO performances since 1982, Susan became a Trustee in the 2010/2011 Season and Secretary of the Board of Directors in July 2020. A champion of arts education, Susan has volunteered for TDO’s Education Committee since 2010 and has served as Co-Chair and Chair since 2014. Susan was also part of the initial 2015 founding Committee for the Hart Institute for Women Conductors. A long-time member of The Dallas Opera Guild, she is now completing her term as Guild President along with her husband, Mark. Most recently, her tireless advocacy for developing younger audiences helped inspire the transition of The Dallas Opera Guild to Bravo—a new program designed to attract new devotees and volunteers.



