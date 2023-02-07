Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Launches On-Demand Collection

Since July 2020, DBDT has been presenting selected works from its repertoire via on-demand.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) continues its expansion and building of new audiences around the globe with the launch of DBDT On-Demand Collection, its library of works performed by DBDT, DBDT: Encore!, and DBDT Academy. Since July 2020, DBDT has been presenting selected works from its repertoire via on-demand, with patrons from 34 countries and 38 states purchasing virtual performances.

Melissa M. Young, DBDT's Artistic Director, has selected a collection of audience favorites to feature during Black History Month 2023 and will continue to add to the catalog of DBDT's On-Demand Collection in the future. Three of the most dynamic works available for viewing now are Beams from Heaven by Christopher L. Huggins, Nineteenth by Nycole Ray, and Awassa Astrige/Ostrich by Asadata Dafora. Complimentary bonus videos will be included in the collection as well.

DBDT's Executive Director Zenetta S. Drew states, "We want to share our most beloved dance works with audiences who may not be able to see us at an in-person performance. Our data on our virtual audience shows 70 percent are from 200 miles outside of Dallas, 60 percent are from outside of Texas, and 40 percent are brand new audience members."

DBDT patrons, near and far, appreciate the virtual element. Erin McLaughlin writes, "Keep offering virtual options so supporters worldwide can watch! The virtual productions are incredible! I loved being able to watch from Seattle, and the quality was way above what I expected!" Carol Jackson explained, "More performances in person and virtually! I hope you continue to have on-demand and virtual performances in the future. They allow everyone, in spite of mobility, health, or age, to enjoy your aesthetic beauty."

To view the DBDT On-Demand Collection of works, visit DBDT On-Demand Collection.



