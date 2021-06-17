DSM to Present Musicians Of The Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Summer Musicals and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra have announced an intimate string quartet performance by members of the DSO on Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $15 (subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Take a trip through time and listen to the intimate and subtle expressions of musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy the refinement and flawless acoustical balance of this string quartet as they take you on a tour from Bach and Mozart, to more contemporary faire, including Michael McLean's Tangos & More, the folk sounds of Ungar's Ashokan Farewell, the ever-popular John Williams' Star Wars Selections, and a patriotic send-off featuring Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Thus, we will be observing increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit DSM's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/ for more information.