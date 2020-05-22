DSM Hosts 3-Day Blood Drive Amid Critical Blood Shortage

Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) are partnering again, this time to host a three-day blood drive to replenish inventory for our community, which is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage.

Tuesday, May 26 (10am-5pm); Wednesday, May 27 (10am-5pm); Thursday, May 27 (10am-5pm). Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Avenue, Dallas)

Carter BloodCare has declared the state of the community blood supply CRITICAL. All eligible blood donors and all blood types are needed urgently. Carter BloodCare aims to see 300 people give blood over the three-day blood drive (goal: 100 people per day).

Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals have set the standard on socially distanced blood drive set-ups. The Music Hall was the pilot location where Carter BloodCare successfully applied social distancing to a blood drive setup. All donors and staff will be required to wear masks inside the Music Hall at all times.

Donors will enjoy LIVE entertainment featuring socially-distanced performances from our 2020 DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards nominees at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM each day.

Blood donors should enter the Fair Park through GATE 5 located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Free parking is available outside of the Music Hall.

HOW TO DONATE:

Donors should make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834.

Complete your questionnaire before arriving the same day of your appointment using Carter BloodCare's QuickScreen: qs.carterbloodcare.org

Carter BloodCare staff will greet you at the Music Hall at Fair Park campus and escort you thoroughly and promptly through the donation process.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834, or visit carterbloodcare.org.

