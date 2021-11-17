Coppell Arts Center to Present A MERRY CIRQUE: A FAMILY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Coppell Arts Center is inviting audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque! This festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and legendary circus acts that the whole family will love. Performances are Friday, December 17 (8 PM) and Saturday, December 18 (2 PM, 8 PM) and will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). The Sunday, December 19 performance at 2 PM is sold out. Tickets are $29 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org and 972-304-7047.

Let the holidays begin in awe with A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers! A holiday show packaged for the whole family to enjoy!

Lone Star Circus is the performing arm of Lone Star Circus Arts Center, a Dallas-based non-profit organization that was founded in 2006 by Fanny Kerwich, an eighth-generation circus artist of French descent. Their mission is to perform and educate through Circus Arts a celebration of diversity, humanity, and circus heritage. They are dedicated to inspiring future generations of circus performers and engaging people by uplifting all communities and supporting culturally diverse experiences, performers, and educational opportunities.