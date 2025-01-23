Cast and Creative Team Set for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at The Firehouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Firehouse Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of Million Dollar Quartet.

The Firehouse Theatre brings the electrifying energy of Million Dollar Quartet to life this February. The Tony Award®-nominated musical transports audiences to December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate united four music legends—Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley—at the iconic Sun Records studio in Memphis for an unforgettable jam session that made history. Packed with timeless hits that have shaped the soundtrack of generations, Million Dollar Quartet features an electrifying score, including classics such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and many more.

Director Owen Beans states, “Million Dollar Quartet is at times an intimate studio session and at other times a full-on rock concert. It all comes together as a gripping drama and brilliant piece of musical theatre.” Beans continues, “I am so privileged to have 4 terrific actors and world class musicians embodying these icons. And yes, they are all playing and singing LIVE!"

Tickets to Million Dollar Quartet, running at The Firehouse Theatre from February 6-23, are $38 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, February 6) and Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of Million Dollar Quartet will be on Friday, February 7. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Million Dollar Quartet is directed by Owen Beans, with Bryce Biffle serving as Music Director and Caitlin Martelle as Assistant Director. The production will run from February 6–23, 2025.

The cast includes Gideon Ethridge as Elvis Presley, Joey O'Reilly as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bryson Morlan as Carl Perkins, Ben Meaders as Johnny Cash, Preston Isham as Sam Phillips, and Krystal Rodriguez as Dyanne.

Comments