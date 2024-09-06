Cast and Creative Team Set For MainStage Irving-Las Colinas's THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of The Children's Hour. This classic piece of American theater continues to captivate audiences with its powerful exploration of truth, lies, and the devastating impact they can have on lives and relationships. Written by Lillian Hellman and first performed in 1934, The Children's Hour remains a timeless commentary on the complexities of human nature and the consequences of our actions.

Don't miss this stirring production, running from September 20 through October 5, 2024 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office.

An unruly student at a rural Massachusetts boarding school falsely accuses her two female teachers of engaging in a romantic relationship. Suddenly, the two women must navigate the truth among the lies as they fight to save their reputations, their families, and the school itself. But as the schoolgirl's rumor escalates to scandal and the outraged community quickly withdraws all of their students, a witch hunt ensues that ultimately leads to terrible and tragic consequences. A compelling drama that sheds light on loyalty, intolerance, and the power of gossip!

Contains Adult Situations and Themes of Suicide; Not Suitable for Children.

Cast:

Martha Dobie - Devon Rose

Karen Wright - Katie Macune

Mary Tilford - Millicent (Milie) Manning

Dr. Joseph Cardin - John Marshall

Lily Mortar - Jane Talbert

Amelia Tilford - Nancy Lamb

Rosalie Wells - Kira Trees

Peggy Rogers - Riley Connors

Agatha - Isabelle Culpepper

Evelyn Munn - Sloane Seagler

Lois Fisher - Lennon Duncan

Helen Burton - Catherine (Cate) Journagan

Catherine - Emery Dunham

Janet - Winter Duncan

Grocery Boy - Odavian Swiney

Creative Team:

Administrator Producer - Clayton Cunningham

Technical Producer - Tom Ortiz

Director - Lindsey Humphries

Stage Manager - Katie Herron

Set Designer - Dave Tenney

Master Carpenter - Ellie Wylie

Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson/Dallas Costume Shoppe

Lighting Designer - Mia Lindemann

Sound Design - Michael Cannon

Props Coordinator - Greg Smith

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More