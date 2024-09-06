Cast and Creative Team Set For MainStage Irving-Las Colinas's THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

Performances run September 20 - October 5, 2024.
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of The Children's Hour. This classic piece of American theater continues to captivate audiences with its powerful exploration of truth, lies, and the devastating impact they can have on lives and relationships. Written by Lillian Hellman and first performed in 1934, The Children's Hour remains a timeless commentary on the complexities of human nature and the consequences of our actions.
Don't miss this stirring production, running from September 20 through October 5, 2024 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office.
An unruly student at a rural Massachusetts boarding school falsely accuses her two female teachers of engaging in a romantic relationship. Suddenly, the two women must navigate the truth among the lies as they fight to save their reputations, their families, and the school itself. But as the schoolgirl's rumor escalates to scandal and the outraged community quickly withdraws all of their students, a witch hunt ensues that ultimately leads to terrible and tragic consequences. A compelling drama that sheds light on loyalty, intolerance, and the power of gossip!
Contains Adult Situations and Themes of Suicide; Not Suitable for Children.
Martha Dobie - Devon Rose
Karen Wright - Katie Macune
Mary Tilford - Millicent (Milie) Manning
Dr. Joseph Cardin - John Marshall
Lily Mortar - Jane Talbert
Amelia Tilford - Nancy Lamb
Rosalie Wells - Kira Trees
Peggy Rogers - Riley Connors
Agatha - Isabelle Culpepper
Evelyn Munn - Sloane Seagler
Lois Fisher - Lennon Duncan
Helen Burton - Catherine (Cate) Journagan
Catherine - Emery Dunham
Janet - Winter Duncan
Grocery Boy - Odavian Swiney
Administrator Producer - Clayton Cunningham
Technical Producer - Tom Ortiz
Director - Lindsey Humphries
Stage Manager - Katie Herron
Set Designer - Dave Tenney
Master Carpenter - Ellie Wylie
Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson/Dallas Costume Shoppe
Lighting Designer - Mia Lindemann
Sound Design - Michael Cannon
Props Coordinator - Greg Smith
For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.
