Cast And Creative Announced For LIZZIE at The Bath House Cultural Center
IMPRINT Theatreworks has announced the cast & creative teams for LIZZIE By Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, opening October 31st at The Bath House Cultural Center.
Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, gave her father forty-one.
This is the nursery rhyme that described the notorious crime that took the nation by storm when Lizzie Borden murdered her parents with an axe in 1892. Or did she? LIZZIE is a musical that reimagines that bloody legend with four women fronting a rock band and set to a blistering score with rage, sex, betrayal, and bloody, bloody murder. Regional Premiere.
Cast
- Devin Berg as Lizzie Borden
- Aubrey Ferguson as Bridget Sullivan
- Theresa Kellar as Alice Russell
- Laura Lites as Emma Borden
Creative Team
- Director: Ashley H. White
- Musical Director: Rebecca Lowrey
- Stage Manager: Kristy Scroggins
- Costume Designer: Jessie Wallace
- Scenic Designer: Aaron & Ashley White
- Master Carpenter: Abby Kipp
- Lighting Designer: Daniel Spiropolous
- Sound Designer: Brian Christensen
Performance Dates: October 31 - November 16th
Venue: Bath House Cultural Center
521 E. Lawther Dr.
Dallas, TX 75218
United States
Website, Information, and Tickets: https://imprinttheatreworks.org/