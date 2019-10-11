Cast And Creative Announced For LIZZIE at The Bath House Cultural Center

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

IMPRINT Theatreworks has announced the cast & creative teams for LIZZIE By Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, opening October 31st at The Bath House Cultural Center.

Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, gave her father forty-one.

This is the nursery rhyme that described the notorious crime that took the nation by storm when Lizzie Borden murdered her parents with an axe in 1892. Or did she? LIZZIE is a musical that reimagines that bloody legend with four women fronting a rock band and set to a blistering score with rage, sex, betrayal, and bloody, bloody murder. Regional Premiere.

Cast

Creative Team

  • Director: Ashley H. White
  • Musical Director: Rebecca Lowrey
  • Stage Manager: Kristy Scroggins
  • Costume Designer: Jessie Wallace
  • Scenic Designer: Aaron & Ashley White
  • Master Carpenter: Abby Kipp
  • Lighting Designer: Daniel Spiropolous
  • Sound Designer: Brian Christensen

Performance Dates: October 31 - November 16th

Venue: Bath House Cultural Center
521 E. Lawther Dr.
Dallas, TX 75218
United States

Website, Information, and Tickets: https://imprinttheatreworks.org/



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You