Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre Has Announced Their Spring 2020 Season

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre presents the Spring 2020 Season with Broadway Reimagined: Spencer Day, A Tribute to the King: Taylor Rodriguez and Come Together: When the 60s Meet the 70s: Carole J. Bufford. Tickets are on sale now.

Broadway Reimagined: Spencer Day (February 12-15, 2020)

The charming and vibrant Spencer Day performs from his upcoming album, Broadway by Day, where he cleverly puts a fresh and unique spin on classic Broadway tunes. Imagine a swinging up-tempo version of "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady, a sly, rhythmic take on "One" from A Chorus Line, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar with an Ennio Morricone bolero twist and "If I Loved You" from Carousel as a bossa nova. In the cozy but elegant space of the Reid Cabaret Theatre, you'll be transported to the glamorous world of speakeasies and nightclubs, all while listening to the timeless classics you know and love.

The #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter Spencer Day has been seen everywhere from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl. www.spencerday.com

A Tribute to the King: Taylor Rodriguez (March 24-28, 2020)



The stories, the hits, that hair, those hips! This spectacular tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll will have you singing and dancing to "Hound Dog," "Love Me Tender," Jailhouse Rock" and more! Unwind and enjoy as Taylor Rodriguez lights up the Reid Cabaret Theatre with his infectious energy and the songs that take you back to the time of the King. Taylor hails from Lynchburg, VA, and has had the honor of performing in many musical productions including the Million Dollar Quartet where he starred as Elvis Presley. In 2017 he was named One of the Top 5 Elvis Tribute Artists in the world. In June of 2019, he was crowned the 2019 Tupelo Elvis Festival Champion and most recently, Taylor was named the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises. www.taylorrodriguezelvis.com



Come Together: When the 60s Meet the 70s: Carole J. Bufford (April 28-May 2, 2020)



Carole J. Bufford's all-new show, Come Together: When the 60s Meet the 70s, explores the ever-changing music industry from 1965-1975. With music made famous by Cher, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Dusty Springfield, Otis Redding, Linda Ronstadt, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more, Carole's soulful vocals and insightful stories about the songs and artists will take you right back to one of the most exciting, controversial and impactful ten years our country has ever seen. Carole has become one of the most sought-after young performers in the New York jazz & cabaret scene. Her shows Come Together: When The 1960s Meet The 1970s, speak easy (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), and The Fearless Females of the 1960s earned her rave reviews across the board, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). Carole was featured in Michael Feinstein's Great American Songbook Series at Jazz at Lincoln Center as well as his Evening ff Gershwin with the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. She is the recipient of a Nightlife, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Award for Outstanding Vocalist. Carole's newest album, Come Together, is now available for purchase. www.carolejbufford.com



Ticket prices start at $45 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Broadway Reimagined: Spencer Day: Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; A Tribute to the King: Taylor Rodriguez: Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Come Together: When the 60s Meet the 70s: Carole J. Bufford: Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.



The Reid Cabaret Theatre is 70-seat venue located within Casa Mañana with cabaret-style seating and a full bar. Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for more than 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You