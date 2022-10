Casa MaÃ±ana Presents MADAGASCAR Beginning This Weekend

Casa Mañana opens its Children's Theatre season, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac, with Madagascar - A Musical Adventure, October 8-23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on the sensational DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure follows everyone's favorite zoo crew on a comedy-packed journey around the world. After Marty the Zebra decides to chase his dream to see life outside of the zoo, we follow the "crack-a-lackin" friends on their unexpected adventure to King Julien's Madagascar. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Madagascar stars Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris as "Marty," Braxton Johnson as "Alex," Rachel Rice as "Gloria" and Joshua Mclemore as "Melman." Additional principle cast members include BJ Cleveland as "King Julien," Will Stotts as "Skipper," Hunter Hall as "Kowalski," Maddox Rogers as "Rico" and Maxton Rhys Sims as "Private." Ensemble members include Charlie Bilbow, Ivy Bilbow and Kelsey Jordan Ward. BJ Cleveland is director, Merrill West is choreographer, and James McQuillen is music director. Additional creative staff include Kimberly Powers as scenic designer, Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $29 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m. and at 5 p.m., Sunday, October 9 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.