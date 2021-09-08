CIRCO METROPOLIS at Dallas Children's Theater

DALLAS CHILDREN'S THEATER OPENS THE SEASON WITH A PRESENTATION OF CIRCO METROPOLIS!

Clown Artists Slappy and Monday and their Laughter League group are the producers.

(DALLAS, TX) - Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) kicks off the fall with a limited, two weekend run of CIRCO METROPOLIS, September 18 - 26. This highly interactive event is curated by the Dallas professional clown duo, Slappy and Monday (Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley), and a host of their friends from the Laughter League company. Audiences will be able to enjoy a series of performances presented in a variety-show like style. Juggling, tap dance, high-energy drumming, animated storytelling, and of course clowning will all be present for families to enjoy.

Everyone at DCT is committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that our environment is a safe and welcoming space. To that end, DCT will be requiring all attendees to wear masks. The theater has implemented a number of other policies and procedures to prioritize safety including reduced capacity seating, contactless ticketing and others so people should order their tickets soon and plan ahead. Interested patrons can read the complete plan here. Tickets for CIRCO METROPOLIS are on sale now at dct.org.

DCT presents...CIRCO METROPOLIS

Created by Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley

Produced by Laughter League

Recommended for ages 5 and up

Cast:

Nestor Salazar - Drummer

Emma D'Lemma - Aerialist

Dick Monday - Monday the Clown

Jesse Patterson - Acrobat

Julio Ramazini - Clown and Juggler

Kelli Brown Ramazini - Trapeze Artist and Juggler

Tiffany Riley - Slappy the Clown

Karl Schaeffer - Master of Ceremonies

Catherine Whiteman - Storyteller

Mike Williams - Comedian and Magician

TJ McCoullough - Tap Dancer

Madeline Openshaw - Tap Dancer

Crew:

Dick Monday - Director

Nancy Schaeffer - Producer

Josh Smith - Scenic Designer

John Moss - Lighting Designer

Rich Frohlich - Sound Designer

Janel Villatoro - Deck Crew Head

CaitLyne Martin - Production Intern

Lyle Huchton - Costume Shop Supervisor

Brian Christensen - Sound Engineer

Performance Dates and Times:

- September 18 - September 26, 2021

- Saturday, September 18, 1:30 PM - Opening

- Sunday, September 19, 1:30 PM

- Saturday, September 25, 1:30 PM (Sensory-Friendly)

- Saturday, September 25, 4:30 PM

- Sunday, September 26, 1:30 PM

Ticket Prices:

$15 Children, $21 Adults. Prices subject to change. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Laughter League; Luke Edmondson, Catherine Whiteman; Kelli Brown Ramazini; Mike Williams.

About Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Children's Theater features professional actors performing for an annual audience of 250,000 young people and their families through mainstage productions, a national touring company, and an arts-in-education program. As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow's artists and patrons.