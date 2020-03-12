Broadway's Ken Davenport and Rachel Hoffman join COLLEGE AUDITION PREP at Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman's University's College Audition Prep Program is back better than ever this year with two great options for high school musical theater and acting students: a new two week Intensive stay camp hosted by Texas Woman's University on their beautiful Denton, Texas campus OR a four day Weekend event packed with master classes, dance classes, mock auditions and college program overview presentations.

TWU's College Audition Prep brings pairs talented young high school performers together with university faculty to prepare for the highly competitive college audition process. Students hone their audition skills with one-on-one feedback from faculty members who get an early look at upcoming talent. College representatives present program overviews as students and parents learn the nuts and bolts of the audition/application process.

Check out the details below:

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE

Many of the faculty members have long and storied Broadway & professional performing, directing and educational careers. Students will work on their audition skills in master classes with amazing guest artists including:

Aubrey Berg

Kaitlin Hopkins

Ronald Dean Nolen

Robert Westerberg

Penny Ann Maas

Dave Clemmons

, Broadway veteran actor & casting director & college audition prep coach David Gaschen, Broadway and international Phantom of the Opera star

In addition, special guest speakers coming to share their insights on how best to get to Broadway:

Ken Davenport, Tony Award winning Broadway producer

Rachel Hoffman, veteran Broadway casting agent

Students will work with college faculty and guest artists to prepare all of their materials needed for the college audition process including making prescreen videos, selection and critique of audition songs and monologues, college resumes, new headshots, plus a showcase at the end of the 10 days. As an added bonus, the showcase will be attended by Tony Award winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport.

College Audition Prep Intensive culminates with a weekend filled with

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet & Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college...regardless of income.

University Musical Theater faculty includes representatives from national top ten Texas State University, Texas Christian University, Baylor University, Sam Houston State University, University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Tech University, Abilene Christian University, TExas Woman's University, University of Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma City University, Ouachita Baptist University, and Missouri State University.

WHEN: COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE (CAP/I) Monday, July 27-Sunday, August 9, 2020

TUITION: COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE (CAPI) Two week stay camp. $3,000 for early registration, $3,500 after May 1, 2020. Tuition includes all room/board for both weeks, as well as all activities and events. Registration online through the College Audition Prep Weekend website (www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com) Space is limited.

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND

A jam-packed four day weekend where students learn how to navigate the complex and highly competitive college audition/application process which includes:

Master classes conducted by select college faculty members and guest artists.

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet & Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective. Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college...regardless of income.

WHEN: COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND(CAP/W): Thursday, Aug. 6- Sunday, August 9, 2020

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND (CAPW): A separate four day commute camp event, $500. Tuition includes master classes, college program overviews, mock auditions with one-on-one feedback from college faculty members, meet & greets with college faculty. Registration online through the College Audition Prep Weekend website (www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com) Due to limited availability tuition is non-refundable.

Tracy Jordan, Executive Director for College Audition Prep Weekend:

"Students and parents, here's your opportunity to build relationships with colleges you are interested in attending. Students, you have the opportunity to work one-on-one with these faculty members to improve your performance skills."

Dave Clemmons, Broadway veteran & College Audition Coach:

"College Audition Prep Weekend and Intensive is giving these students the actual tools they need, the knowledge they need, the information they need to go in and nail the audition and convince the school they need to be there."

Kaitlin Hopkins, Head of Musical Theatre program, Texas State University:

"That was a great experience! It prepares the students for their college auditions on so many levels."

Jenny Phagan, Director of the Academy of Acting and Musical Theatre:

"No one knows more about high school theatre than Tracy. His passion to see young actors succeed is only outmatched by his expertise in training them to do so. We would highly recommend Tracy's College Audition Prep Weekend to any actor serious enough to take their talents to the next level of collegiate theatre."

Ken Davenport is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose credits include Once On This Island (Tony Award), Gettin' the Band Back Together, The Play that Goes Wrong, Groundhog Day (Tony nomination), Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Kinky Boots (Broadway - Tony Award, National Tour, Toronto, Australia, and West End), The Visit (Tony nomination), Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County (National Tour), Allegiance, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13.

Off-Broadway, Ken has produced Daddy Long Legs, Altar Boyz (Co-Conceiver), My First Time (Author), The Awesome 80's Prom (Creator), That Bachelorette Show! (Creator), and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage (Author). Ken's productions have been produced internationally in over 25 countries around the world.

In 2019, Inc. 5000 named Ken's production company, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

He is the founder of TheaterMakersStudio.com, a one-of-a-kind "masterclass" community with the goal of educating and inspiring writers, directors, producers and more to get their shows off the ground.

Ken also serves as the Executive Producer for North America for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

Outside of theatre, he has produced the award-winning These Magnificent Miles: On the Long Road with Red Wanting Blue, a documentary on one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country, and an award-winning TV pilot entitled The Bunny Hole which has appeared in the LA Indie Film Festival, the Orlando Film Festival, the LA Comedy Festival and more. Ken was featured on a national commercial for Apple's iPhone, named one of Crain's "Forty Under 40" and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway. He created the best-selling Broadway board game Be A Broadway Star. His blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist and more. He has written articles for Forbes, Mashable, and many others. Ken's unique production and marketing style has garnered him international attention, including two front page articles in the NY Times and features on MSNBC, Rock Center, Fox News, BBC, and his favorite, a mention in Jay Leno's monologue on "The Tonight Show."

Upcoming projects include Broadway Vacation, Joy the Musical, My Life In Pink, a revival of The Great White Hope, Harmony: A New Musical written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, a musical based on the life and songs of Neil Diamond, and a musical based on the life of Harry Belafonte.

Prior to his career as a Producer, Ken was a Company Manager and General Manager for Broadway shows and National Tours including Show Boat, Ragtime, Jekyll & Hyde, Chicago, Candide, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Gypsy and others.

For more information, visit www.TheProducersPerspective.com.

Rachel Hoffman CSA, has worked in casting since 1999. Current and upcoming Broadway and Tours include Beetlejuice, Diana, Frozen, Come From Away (for which she won an Artios Award), and MJ. Past Broadway/Touring productions: Escape to Margaritaville, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, An American In Paris, The Sound of Music, Memphis, Bring It On, Hands On A Hardbody (Artios Award), First Date, Rock of Ages, Spider-Man, How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Regional/Off-Broadway productions include: The Bedwetter (Atlantic Theater Company), Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (The New Group), Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre), Love In Hate Nation (Two River Theatre), Found (Atlantic Theater Company), Brigadoon, The Music Man, and The Jungle Book (Goodman Theatre), Guys & Dolls and Candide (Carnegie Hall), and The Great American Mousical (directed by Julie Andrews at the Goodspeed Opera House), Bat Boy: the Musical (Off-Broadway production), Altar Boyz, and Godspell (2000 Off-Broadway Revival).

Regionally, she casts productions for Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage & Film, La Jolla Playhouse, The Goodman Theatre, St. Louis Muny, and the Paper Mill Playhouse. She previously served on the board of the Casting Society of America, and is currently a faculty member at Ball State University, at the University of Michigan's summer musical theatre program MPulse, and the Broadway Dreams Foundation. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.

For more information about College Audition Prep, visit www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com.





