Broadway Star Shayna Steele Will Perform Timeless Hits With the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Performances run June 23-25, 2023, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Nothin' But the Blues features the stunning vocals of Shayna Steele as she returns to the Meyerson stage to perform with the DSO.

With a voice that the London Jazz News says “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End”, Shayna Steele has made her mark as an in-demand vocalist in the studio and on the stage, appearing on Broadway in Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the original cast of Hairspray.

The program was developed by DSO's Principal Pops Condutor Jeff Tyzik, whose toe-tapping, finger-snapping arrangements will light up the night. 

Performances run June 23-25, 2023, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm.





