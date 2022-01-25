Ballet Hispánico's Spring 2022 Series Of In-Person And Virtual Community Arts Partnerships Extends Across The Nation

Ballet Hispánico is continuing its Community Arts Partnerships (CAP) this winter and spring with a series of educational and community engagement events that will reach thousands of students, families, and fans nationwide, from California to Texas and back to the Company's NYC hometown. Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities by providing educational programs that celebrate the authenticity of Latinx heritage, culture, and traditions. The spring 2022 community engagement events on tour are generously sponsored by Goya Foods. https://www.ballethispanico.org/

"Ballet Hispánico is committed to engaging with all the local communities that we reach to bring the joy of dance and highlight the power of the Latino culture, especially now, as we return to stages after a long absence," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "Arts education is a transformative experience. When we reach out to communities who are underserved, we bring possibilities to those who may never have dreamed about or seen dance as art. They are given a chance to consider a different perspective and perhaps develop an aesthetic."

DALLAS, TEXAS

Dance Classes, Discussions, and Post-Performance talk with TITAS/ Dance Unbound

Ballet Hispánico partners with TITAS/ DANCE UNBOUND to work with different communities during their stay in Dallas. First, Artistic Director and CEO, Eduardo Vilaro will lead a virtual dance class for people living with Parkinson's Disease. The group, who are regular students from Misty Owens at Dance for PD Dallas, will sway to the rhymth of Mambo and Cha cha. The experience continues as Mr. Vilaro engages in-person with students from Booker T. Washington High School. On January 13, Executive Director and Artistic Director of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Charles Santos will have a live online discussion with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director/CEO, Eduardo Vilaro. The conversation will focus on the company's tenacity and thriving during this challenging time, as well as the rich history and work of the company. After the company performance at Theatre Winspear Opera House, Ballet Hispanico will engage audiences on a post-performance performance talk.

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA

Dance Residence, Masterclasses and Performances for Young People presented by James Madison University

In February, Associate Artistic Director, Johan Rivera will set a section of Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales on students of the Visual and Performing Arts Program at James Madison University. The students will have the opportunity to receive virtual coaching by Ms. Manzanales and perform by the Company's side at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Ballet Hispánico will offer a Contemporary Masterclasses taugh by Eduardo Vilaro. In addition, the company will perform a Performance for Young People at Harrisonburg High School with excerpts from the Company repertory.

PROVO and OGDEN, UTAH

Dance class for the community presented by BYU Provo and Modern Dance classes by Weber State University

Artistic Leadership and Company members will engage the community in Utah with Latin Social Dance classes open to all levels, and with modern dance classes featuring a fusion of modern dance, and Latinx dance forms.

RALEIGH, NC

Performance for Young People, Dance Classes and Pre-performance Talk presented by NC State LIVE

On February 11 Ballet Hispánico will engage students in a Performance for Young People featuring excerpts from Arabesque by Vicente Nebrada, Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder, Nací by Andrea Miller, Tiburones by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, 18+1 by Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, and Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales. The company will also teach a masterclass offer to the local dance community, and a Latin Social Dance class for students at Centennial Campus Magnet Middle School. Prior the main performance at the Stewart Theatre, the company will host a pre-performance talk open to audience members.

WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA

Dance Residency at Shenadoah Conservatory

Ballet Hispánico will offer a residency led by Associate Artistic Director, Johan Rivera. The students from Shenadoah Conservatory will have the opportunity to learn an excerpt of Batucada Fantastica by Vicente Nebrada.

ST. LOUIS, MO

Dance Residency and Performance at Webster University

Ballet Hispánico will offer a residency led by Rodney Hamilton, Professional Studies Program Director of the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance. Students at Webster University will learn an excerpt of Bury Me Standing by Ramon Oller to later perform it as part of Webster University Dance Ensemble (WUDE) Concert in May.

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA

The Hylton Performing Arts Center welcomes Ballet Hispánico as Artists-in-Residence presented by George Mason University

The Hylton Performing Arts Center Welcomes Ballet Hispánico as Artists-in-Residence this February. Among the programming there will be Latin Social Dance classes, repertory masterclasses and lecture demonstrations with the community. The local schools include Colgan High School, Hunters Woods Elementary School, Hylton High School, and Round Elementary School. The students at George Mason University School of Dance will also experience the joy of the company with a repertory dance class, featuring a fusion of contemporary dance, and Latinx dance forms.

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA

Performance for Young People, Latin Social Dance Classes, Class Visit and Workshops presented by The Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Ballet Hispánico will engage students from Virginia Tech by visiting an "Arts and Social Transformation" class highlighting the Company's stature in social activism and facilitating a movement-based experience. The dancers will work with the community offering Latin Social dance classes to 8th graders at Pulaski Middle School. Ballet Hispánico will also present Performances for Young People to elementary school students (K-5) feautiring excerpts from Arabesque by Vicente Nebrada, Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder, Nací by Andrea Miller, Tiburones by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, 18+1 by Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, and Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

Performances for Young People, Virtual Dance, and Diálogos

In March, Ballet Hispánico will offer a Performance for Young People (PYP), a Virtual dance class, and a Diálogos conversation with Doña Perón choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

Through the Goya Gives initiative, the company partners with organizations, like Ballet Hispanico, to enrich the community by providing access to programming that celebrates Latino culture and inspires the community at large. Community engagement activities are subject to change. Additional activities may be added to these and additional locations throughout the duration of the 2022 Spring Tour. For more information about Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships visit ballethispanico.org/community. MetLife Foundation is the Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico. Major sponsorship of CAP events on tour is provided by Goya Foods.