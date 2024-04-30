Auriga Productions' Rendition of HAMLET Moves to Fort Worth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Auriga Productions has announced the remounting of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Hamlet. This production was originally performed in Dallas and is moving to Fort Worth Arts for two weekends only.

One of Shakespeare's most revered tragedies, Hamlet unfolds against the backdrop of royal intrigue, familial betrayal, and existential introspection. Prince Hamlet, grappling with his father's questionable death and his mother's hasty remarriage, begins a journey of retribution that plunges the Danish court into chaos.

Director Bert Pigg returns with a fresh perspective to this iconic play, blending traditional elements with contemporary nuances. The production promises to resonate with both Shakespearean enthusiasts and newcomers, offering a compelling exploration of love, betrayal, and the complexities of the human psyche.

The cast includes Brandon Whitlock in the pivotal role of Hamlet, delivering a nuanced and emotionally charged performance. Supported by a talented ensemble, each member contributes to a collaborative and immersive experience, bringing the characters to life with depth and authenticity.

Auriga's production of Hamlet will run at Fort Worth's Sanders Theater on the weekends of May 10 and May 17. Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sunday matinees on at 2pm.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Play Broadway Games