Artisan Children's Theater to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Artisan Children's Theater will present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs June 11 through July 16, 2022. Performances will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults (special rates for groups of 20 or more). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

FEATURED IN DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. ARE:

Belle - Mallory Gomez, Macye Armstrong

Beast - Andre Williams, Tripp Demille

Gaston - Dominic Norris, Dalton Plant

Mrs. Potts - Eva Magana, Annabelle Madole

Lumiere - Ruby Magana, Isabelle Hounsel

Cogsworth - Eric Hilsinger, Caleb Sonnier

Madame De La Grande Buche - Bella Lindsey, Alana Grace Medlin

Babette - Sophie Gomez, Avery Riek

Chip - Aria Arisco, Mila Nelson, Kitty Barkley

Lefou - Marco Gallego, Payton Surles

Maurice - Ben Aitken

Monsieur D'Arque/Bookseller - Brett Jarboe, Micah Perkins

Les Filles de la Ville - Emma Chandler, Riley Hilsinger, Mary Cate Griffin, Campbell White, Izzy Green, Mya Arthur, Kaylee Barkely, Maddie Estevez, Addie Gormley, Hailey Spyker

Narrators - Alaina Jones, Gracie Davis, Kimay Pimplekar, Evy Davis, Mukti Pimplekar, Bernadette Rice, Sophia Gallego, Emily Sams

Beggar/Enchantress - Cecelia Lugo, Lizzy Hook

Wolves - Brett Jarboe, Micah Perkins, Cecelia Lugo, Lizzy Hook, Golda Marcello, Rebecca Bedford, Graciela Herrador, Mila Nelson, Kitty Barkley, Aria Arisco

Ensemble - Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Luke Perkins, Madison Blair, Kaitlin Lugo, Renea Odour, Golda Marcello, Aashray Pimplekar, Oliver Davis, Rebecca Bedford, Graciela Herrador

Chip Understudy - Brynna Nuttall

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.