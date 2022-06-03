Artisan Children's Theater to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.
The show runs June 11 through July 16, 2022.
Artisan Children's Theater will present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs June 11 through July 16, 2022. Performances will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults (special rates for groups of 20 or more). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
FEATURED IN DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. ARE:
Belle - Mallory Gomez, Macye Armstrong
Beast - Andre Williams, Tripp Demille
Gaston - Dominic Norris, Dalton Plant
Mrs. Potts - Eva Magana, Annabelle Madole
Lumiere - Ruby Magana, Isabelle Hounsel
Cogsworth - Eric Hilsinger, Caleb Sonnier
Madame De La Grande Buche - Bella Lindsey, Alana Grace Medlin
Babette - Sophie Gomez, Avery Riek
Chip - Aria Arisco, Mila Nelson, Kitty Barkley
Lefou - Marco Gallego, Payton Surles
Maurice - Ben Aitken
Monsieur D'Arque/Bookseller - Brett Jarboe, Micah Perkins
Les Filles de la Ville - Emma Chandler, Riley Hilsinger, Mary Cate Griffin, Campbell White, Izzy Green, Mya Arthur, Kaylee Barkely, Maddie Estevez, Addie Gormley, Hailey Spyker
Narrators - Alaina Jones, Gracie Davis, Kimay Pimplekar, Evy Davis, Mukti Pimplekar, Bernadette Rice, Sophia Gallego, Emily Sams
Beggar/Enchantress - Cecelia Lugo, Lizzy Hook
Wolves - Brett Jarboe, Micah Perkins, Cecelia Lugo, Lizzy Hook, Golda Marcello, Rebecca Bedford, Graciela Herrador, Mila Nelson, Kitty Barkley, Aria Arisco
Ensemble - Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Luke Perkins, Madison Blair, Kaitlin Lugo, Renea Odour, Golda Marcello, Aashray Pimplekar, Oliver Davis, Rebecca Bedford, Graciela Herrador
Chip Understudy - Brynna Nuttall
SUMMARY OF DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater
What: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater
When: June 11 - July 16, 2022
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Amy Cockrum
Showtimes: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm
Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults (special rates for groups of 20 or more).
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com
ABOUT THE THEATER:
Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.