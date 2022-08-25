Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artisan Children's Theater to Hold Auditions For THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Based on the best-selling book, the play follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or "the worst kids in the history of the world."

Aug. 25, 2022  

Artisan Children's Theater will hold auditions for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a play by Barbara Robinson, directed by Trevin McLaughlin.

"Follow the troublesome Herdman siblings, or 'the worst kids in the history of the world,' as they take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale."

AUDITION DATE: September 28, 2022 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

** Callbacks, if needed, will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 3:30pm - 6:00pm

· Audition form and more information online at https://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin October 10, 2022 and will generally be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6:30pm-9:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am-1:00pm.

· Pageant ensemble members will largely rehearse Saturdays and the week before the show

opens, principal cast members will be called for many weekday rehearsals.

· Actor ages: 7 - 18

PRODUCTION DATES:

November 18 - December 23, 2022 Performances will be Fridays at 6:00pm, Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, and Tuesdays December 6th and 13th at 12:00pm.

AUDITIONS:

Actors will be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Based on the best-selling book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or "the worst kids in the history of the world." The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds, and six rowdy kids.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Father (Bob Bradley) - a solid family man, would rather not have to go to a pageant

Mother (Garce Bradley) - a loving mother suddenly saddled with a lot of responsibility

Beth Bradley - the narrator, strong voice and presence

Charlie Bradley - traditional kid brother

The Herdmans

Ralph Herdman - ragged, scroungy, slouching mannor, touch of adolescent cool

Imogene Herdman - loud, bossy, crafty

Leroy Herdman - tough and sure of himself

Claude Herdman - tough, combative

Ollie Herdman - looking for trouble, Claude's usual partner in crime

Gladys Herdman - small and feisty

Alice Wendleken - prim, proper, pain in the neck

Mrs. Armstrong - managerial in voice and manner

Mrs. Slocum - pleasant and motherly

Mrs. Clark

Mrs. Clausing

Mrs. McCarthy - a less imperious version of Mrs. Armstrong

Maxine

Elmer Hopkins

Hobie

David

Beverly

Fireman

Shirley

Juanita

Doris

Reverend Hopkins

Ensemble - Angel Choir Members, Baby Angels, Shepherds - a great opportunity for someone's

first stage experience! Actors as young as 7 are encouraged to audition!

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.




