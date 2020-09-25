Artisan Children's Theater Presents ELLA ENCHANTED

ELLA ENCHANTED runs October 9, 2020 through November 7, 2020.

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents ELLA ENCHANTED at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, October 9, 2020 through Saturday, November 7, 2020. Performances are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm and Saturdays at 10:00am 1:00pm and 4:00pm (no 4:00pm performance on October 10 or 17). Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.

