Artisan Center Theater to Present SCROOGE THE MUSICAL
The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night.
Artisan Center Theater will present SCROOGE THE MUSICAL at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, November 19, 2021 through Tuesday, December 21, 2021. performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN SCROOGE THE MUSICAL:
Scrooge - Mark Winter & Bill Combs
Bob Cratchit/Fezziwig - Trevin McLaughlin & Justin Jones
Mrs. Cratchit/Beggar Woman - Laura Lester & Meg Jakubik
Kathy Cratchit - Emerson Hodges & Riley Hilsinger
Peter Cratchit/Ebby - Clark Nuttall & Micah Perkins
Martha Cratchit - Alaina Guerrieri & Phoebe Brown
Belinda Cratchit/Jen - Campbell White & Trinity McCallum
Tiny Tim - Eric Hilsinger
Jacob Marley - Jeston Hays & David Magaña
Nephew/Ebenezer - Seth May & Devon Watkins
Wine Merchant - Chris Stancil & Dan Johnston
Hugo Harty/Ghost of Christmas Present - Austin Scott & Chris Gallego Wong
Jocelyn Jollygoode/Mrs. Fezzywig - Nancy Bartke & Lee Ann Gierisch
Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Future - Jim Lewis & Daniel Lawson
Mrs. Dilber - Jaydin Banks & Julie Alley
Miss Dilber - Samantha McKetchnie & Lily Hogge
Urchins/School Children/Party - Alaina Guerrieri & Phoebe Brown
Children's Chorus - Sadie Tippett, Phoebe Brown, Campbell White, Rylan Camphuysen, Trinity McCallum, Shayla Nuttall, Kara Jakubik, Eden Purselley, Londyn Pierce, Kylie Pierce, William Nuttall, Bentley Williamson, Brynna Nuttall, Sophia Gallego, Clark Nuttall, Micah Perkins
Baker - Olivia Redford & Sky Woodhull
Punch& Judy/School Teacher - Ed Cannaday & Fred Patterson
Tom Jenkins - Dalton Plant & Robert Shores
Mary/Ghost of Christmas Past - Julia Welch & Mary Ridenour
Dick Wilkins/Mr. Carstairs/Topper - Ryan Janke & Dominic Norris
Isabel/Helen - Macye Armstrong & Jacy Schoening
Bess - Janna Mix & Kaylin Bilyeu
Child with Sled - Shayla Nuttall & Kara Jakubik
Mrs. Pringle - Amanda Garcia & Day Hopwood
Featured Dancers/Ensemble - Angelica Cancel & Kianna Dugan
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
Director: Michael Brown
