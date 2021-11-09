Artisan Center Theater to Present SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

Artisan Center Theater will present SCROOGE THE MUSICAL at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, November 19, 2021 through Tuesday, December 21, 2021. performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN SCROOGE THE MUSICAL:

Scrooge - Mark Winter & Bill Combs

Bob Cratchit/Fezziwig - Trevin McLaughlin & Justin Jones

Mrs. Cratchit/Beggar Woman - Laura Lester & Meg Jakubik

Kathy Cratchit - Emerson Hodges & Riley Hilsinger

Peter Cratchit/Ebby - Clark Nuttall & Micah Perkins

Martha Cratchit - Alaina Guerrieri & Phoebe Brown

Belinda Cratchit/Jen - Campbell White & Trinity McCallum

Tiny Tim - Eric Hilsinger

Jacob Marley - Jeston Hays & David Magaña

Nephew/Ebenezer - Seth May & Devon Watkins

Wine Merchant - Chris Stancil & Dan Johnston

Hugo Harty/Ghost of Christmas Present - Austin Scott & Chris Gallego Wong

Jocelyn Jollygoode/Mrs. Fezzywig - Nancy Bartke & Lee Ann Gierisch

Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Future - Jim Lewis & Daniel Lawson

Mrs. Dilber - Jaydin Banks & Julie Alley

Miss Dilber - Samantha McKetchnie & Lily Hogge

Urchins/School Children/Party - Alaina Guerrieri & Phoebe Brown

Children's Chorus - Sadie Tippett, Phoebe Brown, Campbell White, Rylan Camphuysen, Trinity McCallum, Shayla Nuttall, Kara Jakubik, Eden Purselley, Londyn Pierce, Kylie Pierce, William Nuttall, Bentley Williamson, Brynna Nuttall, Sophia Gallego, Clark Nuttall, Micah Perkins

Baker - Olivia Redford & Sky Woodhull

Punch& Judy/School Teacher - Ed Cannaday & Fred Patterson

Tom Jenkins - Dalton Plant & Robert Shores

Mary/Ghost of Christmas Past - Julia Welch & Mary Ridenour

Dick Wilkins/Mr. Carstairs/Topper - Ryan Janke & Dominic Norris

Isabel/Helen - Macye Armstrong & Jacy Schoening

Bess - Janna Mix & Kaylin Bilyeu

Child with Sled - Shayla Nuttall & Kara Jakubik

Mrs. Pringle - Amanda Garcia & Day Hopwood

Featured Dancers/Ensemble - Angelica Cancel & Kianna Dugan

