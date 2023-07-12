Artisan Center Theater presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, a sweet summer production

Artisan Center Theater proudly presents Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR. at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, July 21, 2023 through Saturday, August 12, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, and Saturdays at 11:30am and 6:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Follow the delightful story of enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory-or suffer the consequences.

FEATURED IN Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR:

Willy Wonka - Antonio Preston

Charlie Bucket - Eisley Wood

Grandpa Joe - Daniel Muka

Mr. Bucket - Kyle Ferguson

Mrs. Bucket - Katelyn Jex

Grandpa George - Blaise Sears

Grandma Georgina - Rachel Freeman

Grandma Josephina - Riley Terry

Phineous Trout - Mukti Pimplekar (Riley Terry, U/S)

Mrs. Gloop - Gabriella Smith

Mrs. Beauregarde - Mackenzie Perry

Mr. Salt - Garrett Hillbert

Violet Beauregarde - Mary Bartke, Maddie Estevez

Mike Teavee - James Jex

James - Luke Perkins

Augustus Gloop - Micah Perkins

Ms. Teavee - Mallory O'Neal

Veruca Salt - Shayla Nuttal (Amrynn Wood, U/S)

Matilda - Heidy Ocasio

Oompa Loompas - Ethan Ferguson, Logan Fitzgerald, Isabella Green, Emma Jex, Violet Mehrtens, Heidy Ocasio, Luke Perkins, Kimaya Pimplekar, Charity Sears, Enoch Sears, Everett Sears, Elizabeth Zaffos

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here.