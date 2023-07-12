Artisan Center Theater presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, a sweet summer production

Don't miss this enchanting production running from July 21 to August 12, 2023. Reserve your seats now!
Artisan Center Theater proudly presents Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR. at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, July 21, 2023 through Saturday, August 12, 2023. Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, and Saturdays at 11:30am and 6:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at Click Here.
Follow the delightful story of enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory-or suffer the consequences.
Willy Wonka - Antonio Preston
Charlie Bucket - Eisley Wood
Grandpa Joe - Daniel Muka
Mr. Bucket - Kyle Ferguson
Mrs. Bucket - Katelyn Jex
Grandpa George - Blaise Sears
Grandma Georgina - Rachel Freeman
Grandma Josephina - Riley Terry
Phineous Trout - Mukti Pimplekar (Riley Terry, U/S)
Mrs. Gloop - Gabriella Smith
Mrs. Beauregarde - Mackenzie Perry
Mr. Salt - Garrett Hillbert
Violet Beauregarde - Mary Bartke, Maddie Estevez
Mike Teavee - James Jex
James - Luke Perkins
Augustus Gloop - Micah Perkins
Ms. Teavee - Mallory O'Neal
Veruca Salt - Shayla Nuttal (Amrynn Wood, U/S)
Matilda - Heidy Ocasio
Oompa Loompas - Ethan Ferguson, Logan Fitzgerald, Isabella Green, Emma Jex, Violet Mehrtens, Heidy Ocasio, Luke Perkins, Kimaya Pimplekar, Charity Sears, Enoch Sears, Everett Sears, Elizabeth Zaffos
Who: Artisan Center Theater
What: Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. presented by Artisan Center Theater
When: July 21, 2023-August 12, 2023
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Trevin McLaughlin
Shows: Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30pm, Saturdays at 11:30am and 1:30pm
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts also available) Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at Click Here
ABOUT THE THEATER:
Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit Click Here.
